10-Year Treasury Yield Moves Higher Despite Disappointing GDP Update

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Thursday, having pulled back sharply in the previous session, despite a disappointing update on third-quarter gross domestic product. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added nearly 5 basis points, rising to 1.577% in midday trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...

