Insurers make money by assuming the business risks of their customers for a fee. They make a profit only if the estimated aggregate cost of the risk for all their customers is less than the aggregate fees for assuming the risk. Companies seeking cyber insurance face technology-based security threats, so understanding technology is essential for insurers to make sound underwriting decisions. The problem is that insurers have been consistently behind their financial services peers in understanding leading-edge technology enablers. Many have no idea how to assess the financial, reputational, and regulatory risks they face and would rather walk away.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO