How Insurers Can Better Prepare for Wildfire

What a summer- Whew! I made it past another wildfire season in Plumas County without being burned out. I’ve evacuated twice from Quincy in the last two years. That’s an expression of self-interest, but I do care about my neighbors who have lost everything—so I am trying to help them with design and construction advice for free. That’s a bit of altruism—where we care about the fate of others than just ourselves. There are many individual community members and organizations doing the same. Some even came from Redding’s and Paradise’s municipal staffs to help recover water and sewer systems in Greenville.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO