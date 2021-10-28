CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Insurers Can Better Prepare for Wildfire

By Saumi Shokraee
Insurance Journal
 7 days ago

This post is part of a series sponsored by CoreLogic. Nine of the 20 largest wildfires in California have occurred since 2020, including four so far in 2021. Five of the 19 largest wildfires in Oregon and three of Colorado’s worst wildfires all occurred in 2020. This should indicate to insurers...

Insurance Journal

Insurance Regulators: Mitigation, Solvency Are Keys to Surviving Climate Change

The United States will not be able to insure its way out of coming climate disasters, but must focus on mitigation and resiliency – along with insurer solvency — to reduce risk and exposure, insurance regulators said Wednesday. Insurance commissioners from around the country joined a virtual meeting, dubbed, “How...
ECONOMY
CNET

Natural disaster insurance: How to protect your home from hurricanes, wildfires and more

This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues. Climate change is continuing to cause massive destruction across the US and the rest of the world. Bill Gates warns that climate change disasters could become just as deadly as COVID-19. Last year was the fifth warmest year on record and saw 22 events, including record numbers of hurricanes and wildfires, that individually caused over a billion dollars in damages -- making natural disaster insurance coverage more important than ever.
ECONOMY
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Aftermath – Wildfires and Insurance after The Dixie

What a summer- Whew! I made it past another wildfire season in Plumas County without being burned out. I’ve evacuated twice from Quincy in the last two years. That’s an expression of self-interest, but I do care about my neighbors who have lost everything—so I am trying to help them with design and construction advice for free. That’s a bit of altruism—where we care about the fate of others than just ourselves. There are many individual community members and organizations doing the same. Some even came from Redding’s and Paradise’s municipal staffs to help recover water and sewer systems in Greenville.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Tell Us: Are you a wildfire victim having a problem with insurance?

KCRA 3 Investigates is working on a series of stories regarding California wildfire victims and their problems getting payouts from insurance companies. We’ve heard stories from people losing their homes in various fires only to find out their lending company failed to continue paying their fire insurance, to people’s homes being damaged in a fire and insurance companies refusing to pay out claims, stating the damage was not due to a wildfire.
ECONOMY
WOWT

Owner of Omaha insurance company explains how extreme weather can impact rates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You have seen it all on television, extreme weather beating up other parts of the country and causing more major damage to infrastructure and homes. Kim Riha owns Accredited Insurance Group, a family-owned independent insurance company that shops different insurance carriers. Kim is keeping a close...
OMAHA, NE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bill aims to better manage forests, reduce wildfire risk

This summer, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch introduced the Treating Tribes and Counties as Good Neighbors Act, with Rep. Russ Fulcher introducing the House companion bill. The legislation introduced by the Idaho Republicans would extend full partnership eligibility for the Good Neighbor Authority program – which facilitates federal forest restoration and management projects – to tribes and counties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCal firefighters preparing for intense wildfires despite rain

Record rainfall from this week's 'atmospheric river' event could mean the end of fire season for much of northern California, experts say, but it's a different story here in the southland. An historic storm dumped all-time record amounts of rain in the Golden State, welcomed with open arms in some areas ravaged in the last year The post SoCal firefighters preparing for intense wildfires despite rain appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA ANA, CA
