CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Autumn Budget 2021: Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticises Rishi Sunak's priorities

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has criticised Rishi Sunak and said his...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

What does Rishi Sunak’s autumn budget mean for marketers?

UK chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has unveiled his 2021 autumn budget amid rising energy prices, supply shortages and inflation on course to hit 4%. Positioned as the budget to forge the post-pandemic economy, key headlines included cuts to universal credit taper, alcohol duty and domestic air passenger tax.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak pledges £6 BILLION for the NHS to tackle Covid backlog: Chancellor will unveil cash injection in Wednesday's budget with more diagnostic scans, shorter waits for surgery and improved IT all promised

Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a £6billion package of funding for the NHS to ease the growing backlog and undo the enormous damage inflicted during the Covid pandemic in Wednesday's budget. The Chancellor is due to set out the investment in NHS capital funding that will support the aim...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Naga Munchetty
Person
Rachel Reeves
The Conversation UK

Autumn budget expert Q&A: ‘Rishi Sunak is gambling that economic recovery is genuine’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn budget and three-year spending review looks pivotal for the UK, coming amid shortages, rising prices and yet another COVID surge. With a general election due in the next couple of years, all eyes are on how the chancellor reconciles his strong desire to balance the nation’s books with the fact that many people are getting poorer and levelling up still looks more like a slogan than a commitment.
BUSINESS
BBC

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak's claims fact-checked

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made a number of claims both in his Budget speech and in his round of interviews afterwards. We've had a look at some, including alcohol duty, tax cuts and debt. 'The independent watchdog said that our plans in the round will reduce carbon emissions and move us...
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s Budget is nothing but a climate Cop-out

As the planet burns and families struggle to pay the bills – the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has chosen to prioritise cutting tax on short haul flights and sparkling wine. With just days before Cop26, Sunak’s Autumn Budget was a climate Cop-out.While world leaders share pleasantries on Sunday, they will likely compare notes on how best to reduce emissions. France will boast of its ban on short-haul flights where the same journey could be made by train in under two and a half hours. Austria may well seek to influence other countries to follow its leadership after implementing a similar ban...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Tax Cut#Uk#Budget#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

The key announcements from Rishi Sunak’s budget

Rishi Sunak’s autumn Budget is set against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, thanks to the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic. There was pressure on the chancellor to help struggling businesses, invest in the NHS and public services and ease the cost-of-living concerns of families facing rising bills. The Chancellor’s speech in parliament revealed the treasury’s plans to recover from the recession caused by the pandemic. This included thawing the public sector pay freeze, raising the minimum wage and pledging more funding to the NHS and public transport. Sign up to our politics newsletter here.
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower After Rishi Sunak Autumn Budget

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.37% on Wednesday after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled his Autumn budget. higher by 0.28% on Tuesday with the pair touching the 1.1900 level. A recent slowdown in the European economy is seeing rate hike bets in the pound sterling. The UK will also see the Autumn budget delivered by Rishi Sunak today. UK virus cases have bene predicted to fall in coming weeks and that has also supported the pair.
BUSINESS
BBC

Budget 2021: Eight ways Rishi Sunak's plans affect you

This is not the first, but the second Budget delivered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak this year. It is certainly not the first time we have heard some of the content. Despite a swathe of announcements having been released in advance, the measures as a whole will have a significant impact on your finances. This is how the money in your pocket will be affected.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Rachel Reeves: Sunak’s help for families is just poor imitation of Sure Start

The shadow chancellor said ripping up Labour’s flagship programme was ‘an act of criminality’. Ripping up Sure Start centres for people with young families was an “act of criminality”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has claimed. Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted the newly announced “family hubs” scheme was different from the Labour...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog chief should quit, says unrepentant Owen Paterson

Conservative MP Owen Paterson has called on the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to quit after his party saved him from suspension over the watchdog’s ruling that he broke lobbying rules.Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of “corruption” after protecting Mr Paterson from a 30-day suspension and establish a new, Tory-led committee to review the standards system.The unrepentant MP at the centre of the sleaze row said he “wouldn’t hesitate” to act in the same manner again and that he continues to work with private companies as a paid adviser.Mr Paterson also said it was time for commissioner Kathryn Stone and members...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy