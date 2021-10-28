Autumn Budget 2021: Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticises Rishi Sunak's priorities

As the planet burns and families struggle to pay the bills – the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has chosen to prioritise cutting tax on short haul flights and sparkling wine. With just days before Cop26, Sunak’s Autumn Budget was a climate Cop-out.While world leaders share pleasantries on Sunday, they will likely compare notes on how best to reduce emissions. France will boast of its ban on short-haul flights where the same journey could be made by train in under two and a half hours. Austria may well seek to influence other countries to follow its leadership after implementing a similar ban...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO