Pennsylvania State

Study Finds Pennsylvanians Love Their Hershey Bars On Halloween

 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Different tastes for different states.

That’s what the website CandyStore found after pouring over 14 years of data to rank each state’s favorite Halloween candies.

Plenty of states across the U.S. had chocolates topping their lists, including Pennsylvania.

Mini Hershey bars claimed the top spot in the Keystone State.

However, there was one curious pick on CandyStore and that was from Montana where the residents chose, of all things, bubble gum

You can check out the full list on CandyStore’s website at this link .

