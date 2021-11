Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $610.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.51 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO