CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Russia to relaunch troubled vaccination ad campaign - report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to relaunch its troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates, the daily Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Kremlin has lamented the slow pace of vaccinations across the world’s largest country and said that the campaign to persuade people to protect themselves with Russia’s flagship Sputnik V vaccine or an alternative vaccine has not been effective enough.

As of Oct. 22, official data showed that 49.1 million Russians were fully vaccinated. The total population, excluding annexed Crimea, is officially estimated at around 144 million.

Russia on Thursday reported 1,159 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, an all-time high, and for the first time the number of daily infections broke through the 40,000 barrier.

Kommersant, citing two unnamed sources close to the presidential administration, said the Kremlin was working on organising a new campaign that would pay closer attention to Russia’s more than 80 regions and strike a less aggressive and negative tone than previously.

The existing campaign has often highlighted the risk of death for Russians who decline to get vaccinated rather than linking vaccination to the freedom to be exempt from lockdown-style restrictions, the sources were cited as saying.

The Russian capital brought in its strictest lockdown measures since June 2020 on Thursday as hospitals confront a rising wave of coronavirus cases.

Kommersant said volunteers and experts would take part in the new initiative and that experts had urged the authorities to set up a special body to conduct the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Russians
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russia Urges Countries Bordering Afghanistan To Avoid US, NATO Forces Presence on Their Territory

On Wednesday, Russia's top diplomat advised Afghanistan's neighbors that they should refuse to host the US or NATO military personnel once they leave Afghanistan. The Kremlin is concerned about terrorists spilling over from Afghanistan into Central Asia. It cringes at the prospect of the West having a presence in a territory that was once part of the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
KHON2

Russia, Ukraine report record daily deaths, low vaccinations

MOSCOW (AP) — The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week. Sluggish vaccination rates have allowed the coronavirus to spread quickly across Eastern Europe. Ukraine and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services.“After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.The incident comes as Poland, a member of the European Union faces significant migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. That border forms part of the EU's eastern frontier with autocratic Belarus.The foreign ministry spokesman, Åukasz Jasina, said that...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Drum

UK pharmacies unite behind government’s winter vaccine ad campaign

Boots, LloydsPharmacy and Asda have thrown their weight behind a UK government advertising campaign designed to encourage take-up of winter flu and Covid-19 vaccines. Between them, the trio operates 4,000 pharmacies across the UK and will play a central role in a vaccination drive that amounts to the largest flu program in history with 35 million people eligible for free Covid-19 booster and seasonal flu jabs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Putin marks Russia's Unity Day in Crimea, Ukraine protests

MOSCOW/KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin celebrated Russia's National Unity Day on Thursday with a visit to annexed Crimea, drawing a sharp protest from Ukraine. Speaking in Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea fleet, Putin said the city and Crimea "are now forever with Russia". Ukraine, from...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Belarus's Lukashenko moves closer to Putin in wake of crackdown

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus edged closer to integrating their economies at a virtual summit meeting on Thursday where presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko affirmed their brotherly ties in language redolent of the old Soviet Union. Russian news agencies said the two leaders signed a package...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. navy ship tracked by Russia on entry to Black Sea

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. naval command ship entered the Black Sea on Thursday as part of NATO manoeuvres that drew a warm welcome from Ukraine but close scrutiny from the Russian navy. The U.S. navy said the Mount Whitney was in the region to conduct routine maritime...
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases

Germany s disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.The Robert Koch Institute or RKI, said 33,949 new cases had been registered in the last 24 hours, up from 28,037 daily cases a week ago. The previous record was 33,777 new cases on Dec. 18, 2020.The all-time high comes as the country's federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is set to meet with the 16 state health ministers to discuss how to limit the spread of the virus in the winter as intensive care units in the hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Over five days abroad at two global summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage. Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising Chinese President Xi Jinping for […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Latvia allows businesses to fire the unvaccinated

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Latvian parliament on Thursday allowed businesses to fire workers who refuse to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or transfer to remote work, as the country battles one of the worst COVID-19 waves in European Union. About 61% of Latvian adults are fully vaccinated, less than...
EDUCATION
POLITICO

GOP supports India waiver on Russian weapons purchase

With help from Daniel Lippman, Andrew Desiderio and Connor O’Brien. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. As we were heading into the weekend, three Republican senators filed legislation to exempt India from sanctions it would’ve incurred after buying a Russian-made missile-defense system. One of those lawmakers was Sen. TED CRUZ, the Texan that national security-focused Democrats are furious with over his hold on President JOE BIDEN’s diplomatic nominees.
FOREIGN POLICY
Forbes

BlackRock’s China Relationship Target In Nationwide Ad Campaign

It’s been a rough couple weeks for Larry Fink and BlackRock. . The CEO was the source of some thinly veiled ridicule and classic Joe Kernen snark on CNBCs Squawk Box earlier this month for touting “climate justice” while being heavily invested in, and promoting retail investments in China, the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions. (Like two times more than the U.S., just saying.)
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy