CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: India drawn in Group A

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian women's national team find themselves alongside China...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Cup#Group A#Afc Women#Indian#Chinese#Ir Iran
goal.com

AFC U23 Asian Cup: List of winners (2013-2020)

No country has won the championship twice in its brief history... The Indian U-23 national team have already travelled to UAE (United Arab Emirates) to take part in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers. The main event will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to June 19, 2022....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
milwaukeesun.com

Blue Tigers victorious against Oman in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): India U-23 team defeated Oman 2-1 in their opening fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Rahim Ali (6') converted an early penalty, before Vikram Partap Singh (37') doubled the lead to earn a...
FIFA
goal.com

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap on target as India churn out a 2-1 win against Oman

Igor Stimac's men put a professional display to stifle Oman in their campaign opener... The India U-23 side registered a comfortable 2-1 victory over Oman in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Sunday evening at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah. The Indian team got off to a flying start as they broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Rahim Ali and doubled the lead in the 38th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh shot the ball home with accuracy.
SPORTS
ak4tsay1.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Group 2 India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11

India vs Pakistan: Second spinner spot in focus as we look at the predicted playing 11 for Team India for T20 World Cup 2021. It’s been almost 5 years and 7 months since India and Pakistan last met in a World Cup as well as a T20I match. Regarded as the Mother of all Cricket matches, both teams would kick-off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign facing each other; just as they did in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Women's Euro 2022 groups drawn: Who every country will face in England next summer

The Women's Euro 2022 groups for next summer's tournament in England have been decided, with the hosts and Northern Ireland facing each other before the knockouts. The Lionesses will be kicking the tournament off as hosts in Group A, avoiding Germany, the reigning champions Netherlands, and France, who are in groups B, C and D respectively.
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

England and Northern Ireland drawn together at Women’s European Championship

Hosts England and major tournament debutants Northern Ireland will meet in the group stage at the Women’s European Championship next summer. The sides are set to face each other in Group A at St Mary’s on July 15. Thursday’s draw for the finals in Manchester also saw Austria, who England...
SPORTS
goal.com

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Dheeraj Singh fires India to the second spot and keeps qualification hopes alive

Although India booked the second spot, it is still difficult for them to qualify... India U-23 were held to a 0-0 draw at the final whistle by Kyrgyzstan U-23 in their last Group E fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in UAE. But since both the teams were tied on all parameters tiebreakers followed where Dheeraj Singh made two crucial saves to guarantee the second spot in the group for India. Rahul KP, Rohit Danu, Suresh Singh and Rahim Ali scored from the spot to post a favourable score of 4-2 after the shootout.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India's commendable display lends hope to a promising future - Three key highlights from the campaign

India, AFC U-23 Asian Cup, Oman national football team, United Arab Emirates, Deepak Tangri, SAFF Championship, Rahim Ali, India national under-23 football team. With some luck, India would have qualified for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup. A classic case of being so near and yet so far. A series of 'what ifs' dominate the narrative as the blue colts dropped curtains on their U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign on Saturday night in UAE.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy