Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Dakota Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 190,793,100 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 58.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In South Dakota, 52.4% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in South Dakota appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Oct. 26, South Dakota has received about 1,295,600 vaccinations and administered about 77.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 152,308 confirmed cases of the virus in South Dakota as of Oct. 26 -- or 17,264 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,801 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 26, 2021.

