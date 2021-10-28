Coastal Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued tonight by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Covington. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Montezuma to Riverton. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently near Riverton. Flooding at Covington has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through at least the start of the weekend. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, November 14. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO