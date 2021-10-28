CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Secure river front property that is prone to wave action and tidal flooding. Where tidal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Inland Camden; Inland Glynn COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Significant tidal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Johns River and Lower Satilla River basins and tributaries. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 05/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.3 N/A Minor 05/11 PM 5.1 0.4 0.4 N/A None 06/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.5 N/A Minor 07/12 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, especially during high tide cycles. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning. Thus, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire. The growing season ended with the freeze this morning. Thus, no additional frost or freeze headlines will be issued until Spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 14:43:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 445 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain overnight will turn to showers today. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 3:00 AM PDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest around 17 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 01/04/2003.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Redwood Coast. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Around 8.8 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are most likely see minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River at Stryker. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Portions of State Route 66 flood north of Archbold.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued tonight by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Covington. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Montezuma to Riverton. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently near Riverton. Flooding at Covington has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through at least the start of the weekend. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, November 14. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast. * In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.9 Thu 10 am 14.4 14.5 14.4 14.3 14.0
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Access road to Anderson Lake north campground closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.5 Thu 9 am CDT 17.4 17.3 17.1
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1000 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until late this evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 16.3 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding expected. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding expected. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Central Duval, Trout River by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding expected. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Trout River and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northampton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

