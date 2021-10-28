CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-28 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Secure river front property that is prone to wave action and tidal flooding. Where tidal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Inland Camden; Inland Glynn COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Significant tidal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Johns River and Lower Satilla River basins and tributaries. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect susceptible plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the middle 30s will allow for the development of frost. The coldest temperatures will be outside of urban areas, and away from large bodies of water. * WHERE...The Maryland counties of Kent, Queen Anne`s, Talbot and Caroline. Also, most of Delaware and Cape May County in New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 9:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Redwood Coast. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Around 8.8 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are most likely see minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Kent County, DE
Lewes, DE
weather.gov

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 05/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.3 N/A Minor 05/11 PM 5.1 0.4 0.4 N/A None 06/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.5 N/A Minor 07/12 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Central Duval, Trout River by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding expected. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Trout River and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River at Stryker. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Portions of State Route 66 flood north of Archbold.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
#Coastal Flooding#Delaware Bay#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#Water Weather Gov Ahps#The Coastal Flood Watch
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May. In Maryland, Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-09 09:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Breezy north to northeast winds and high astronomical tides will lead to a rise in the river level at Astor to Minor Flood Stage late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible Friday into Saturday, which could lead to additional rises in the river level. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 11 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Water begins to move into yards and cover boat ramps in low lying areas along the river. At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 2.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 2.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.0 Thu 9 am 2.1 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.2
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Charles City, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; New Kent; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Westmoreland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, especially during high tide cycles. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have diminished.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath Basin mainly east of Klamath Falls, including Bonanza and Lorella. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island, including Juneau, Douglas, Thane, and Gustavus. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The areas of dense fog are limited and visibility may change quickly. Some road surfaces are near freezing so roads may have black ice on them as well.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northampton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday. Peaking on Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast. * In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

