Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast. * In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
