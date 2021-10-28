Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-09 09:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Breezy north to northeast winds and high astronomical tides will lead to a rise in the river level at Astor to Minor Flood Stage late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible Friday into Saturday, which could lead to additional rises in the river level. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 11 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Water begins to move into yards and cover boat ramps in low lying areas along the river. At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 2.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 2.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.0 Thu 9 am 2.1 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.2

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO