CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County In the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqoOQ_0cf83tte00 After adding over 503,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 730,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 14.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 18.3 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Pike County, Pennsylvania. There were an average of 32.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Pike County during the past week, the most of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies widely at the county level. In Union County, for example, there were an average of 0.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in New York and far more than the case growth rate in Pike County.

While Pike County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New York area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of October 26, there were a total of 9,629.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Pike County, the 22nd most of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,906.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Pike County, unemployment peaked at 19.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 26. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 26 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 19 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Pike County 55,453 32.3 42.0 9,629.8 110.0
2 Ocean County 596,415 30.0 41.3 15,850.2 392.3
3 Sussex County 141,483 28.6 34.6 12,123.0 234.0
4 Suffolk County 1,483,832 24.0 29.0 16,205.9 243.5
5 Richmond County 474,893 21.8 22.1 18,748.2 407.7
6 Rockland County 324,422 20.9 27.6 16,422.4 240.1
7 Putnam County 98,787 20.3 28.3 12,695.0 99.2
8 Hunterdon County 124,823 19.4 23.6 9,581.6 153.0
9 Monmouth County 621,659 19.2 21.2 14,775.8 278.9
10 Kings County 2,589,974 17.6 21.4 12,911.0 418.9
11 Nassau County 1,356,509 16.3 21.2 15,844.3 243.3
12 Morris County 493,379 12.2 16.2 11,705.6 263.5
13 Queens County 2,287,388 11.7 14.4 13,797.2 450.1
14 Middlesex County 825,920 11.4 15.2 12,819.6 298.0
15 New York County 1,631,993 11.2 13.9 10,327.7 284.1
16 Passaic County 503,637 10.9 16.6 16,154.5 398.7
17 Bergen County 930,390 10.6 14.6 12,819.0 320.9
18 Bronx County 1,435,068 10.2 13.6 14,480.3 470.6
19 Somerset County 329,838 8.3 10.6 10,539.1 265.6
20 Hudson County 670,046 8.1 11.1 14,504.5 356.1
21 Westchester County 968,890 7.8 11.1 14,847.1 241.8
22 Essex County 795,404 4.6 12.3 13,311.3 395.5
23 Union County 554,033 0.9 10.7 14,328.9 368.9

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Smоkers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Cities With the Smallest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#New York Area#Jersey#U S Census Bureau#Americans
Daily Montanan

Federal vaccine rules to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to affect […] The post Federal vaccine rules to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
progressivegrocer.com

Inserra Supermarkets Opens Its Largest Store in New Jersey

Inserra Supermakets Inc. has debuted its largest supermarket under the ShopRite banner in New Jersey. The nearly 80,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 30 Wayne Hills Mall, officially opened to the public on Oct. 31 as a replacement for the ShopRite of Wayne at 625 Hamburg Turnpike. Established in 1954 by Patsy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest and Lowest Non-COVID 19 Vaccination Rates

Before the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines rarely dominated the news as much as COVID-19 vaccines have recently. Though some oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, it’s been over 100 years since states began to require immunizations for certain populations, most often school children. Childhood vaccines have saved countless lives and protected children for over a century.  To […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 16 More Deaths, 465 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 163 are probable. Five people who died were in the 50-64 age group and 11 were 65 or older. There have been 8,940 total hospitalizations and 134,146 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,341. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 8 States Will Have Next Surge

While some people are acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way out, thanks to cases declining, the virus is still at levels that would have made our "jaws drop" just months ago, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast yesterday. Which states are in the most danger? Read on to see which states are in trouble and how you can stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

68K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy