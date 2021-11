Early voting began this week for eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Most of them are pretty routine, and only one of them deserves a vote against. That would be Proposition 3, which would prohibit state or local officials from limiting the services of religious organizations. That’s too far-reaching and open to abuse, even in a state that properly has great respect for religious services and almost never does anything that inhibits them.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO