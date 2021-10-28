CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

This Is the County In the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqoOQ_0cf83etz00 After adding over 503,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 730,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Oklahoma City, OK, metro area consists of Oklahoma County, Cleveland County, Canadian County, and four other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 27.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Oklahoma City residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 29.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Oklahoma City residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Oklahoma City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Canadian County. There were an average of 38.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Canadian County during the past week, the most of the seven counties in Oklahoma City with available data.

Case growth in the Oklahoma City metro area varies at the county level. In Logan County, for example, there were an average of 23.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Oklahoma City and more than the case growth rate in Canadian County.

While Canadian County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Oklahoma City area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of October 26, there were a total of 16,344.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Canadian County, the second most of the seven counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,906.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Canadian County, unemployment peaked at 15.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 26. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 26 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 19 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Canadian County 140,455 38.0 33.6 16,344.0 199.4
2 Lincoln County 34,895 37.9 53.0 13,867.3 306.6
3 McClain County 39,247 27.9 32.5 18,852.4 254.8
4 Cleveland County 279,274 27.1 30.5 15,417.1 214.5
5 Oklahoma County 787,216 26.4 28.1 15,071.5 233.1
6 Grady County 55,071 25.4 26.4 14,539.4 330.5
7 Logan County 46,683 23.8 24.8 12,966.2 237.8

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Drunk Cities

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.  Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, inadequate exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for preventable […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Smоkers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest and Lowest Non-COVID 19 Vaccination Rates

Before the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines rarely dominated the news as much as COVID-19 vaccines have recently. Though some oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, it’s been over 100 years since states began to require immunizations for certain populations, most often school children. Childhood vaccines have saved countless lives and protected children for over a century.  To […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Active City in Every State

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits.  Though the importance of physical activity is well established, […]
WORKOUTS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Cities With the Smallest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

68K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy