When you think of college football, it’s hard not to think about tradition. And when you think of Notre Dame football in particular, it’s hard to ignore their fantastic history and tradition. As a result, their fanbase can tend to react rather snobbishly to any sort of altercation or change that they see unfit. But Notre Dame’s football recruiting staff took a huge leap this weekend and made a much-needed splash in the national spotlight (no pun intended) in the form of a fun light show between the third and fourth quarters.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO