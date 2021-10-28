CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man shot in leg at East Nashville apartment complex

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sv3u9_0cf83Pby00

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a man was critically injured in a shooting in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Dellway Villa Road around 1:45 a.m. Officials told News 2 that one man was shot in the leg and taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries.

Metro Police find body at East Nashville gas station 1 day after attempted carjacking

According to police who responded to the scene, there were no witnesses to the shooting, and there are no suspects named. Authorities said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

