Man shot in leg at East Nashville apartment complex

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a man was critically injured in a shooting in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Dellway Villa Road around 1:45 a.m. Officials told News 2 that one man was shot in the leg and taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to police who responded to the scene, there were no witnesses to the shooting, and there are no suspects named. Authorities said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

