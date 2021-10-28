Rain, gusty winds end week on soggy note; Snow possible next week

PITTSBURGH — You’ll want to get outside early Thursday evening before winds pick up and rain showers move in.

Rainy and windy weather will end the week so have your umbrella and the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you head out. Steady rain at times during the morning commute will slow your travels and falling leaves could clog drains causing ponding on roads.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

You’ll get a few breaks in the weather during the afternoon but you’ll still need the rain gear for Skylights Friday night football games.

Off and on showers will stick around into the weekend. Your Saturday plans will be damp but may not be totally washed out. Wet weather on Sunday will be mainly during the first part of the day.

Trick or treating should be dry and seasonal with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Several weather models are predicting the possibility of snow showers for late next week in the Pittsburgh area.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest.

