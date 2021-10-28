Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old Lebanon woman

Republicans are eyeing Glenn Youngkin ’s successful campaign for the Virginia governor’s mansion as a roadmap for the 2022 midterm elections. For the GOP, the victory is more valuable than simply gaining another governorship. Youngkin’s campaign, Republicans argue, offers a blueprint for dealing with some of their biggest challenges of the upcoming midterm elections, including how to win over swing voters, exploit President Biden ’s vulnerabilities and navigate their party’s relationship with former President Trump .

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 HOURS AGO