If you’ve ever finished your favorite mascara before a night out or squeezed the final drop of foundation onto your cheek while you’re away on a trip, you know all too well the panic of trying to replace the product ASAP. To remedy your predicament, you’d have to hunt down a store, run over to it, and hope that the product you’re looking for is on the shelves. Now, Sephora has launched a new Same-Day Delivery option to save us from any beauty emergency we might find ourselves in.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO