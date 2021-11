Several Premier League clubs have been sounded out over their interest in signing Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in January, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea and Newcastle United are among a number of clubs to have been alerted to the possibility, although it is unclear at this stage what level of interest there is in Hazard, 30, or if the player himself is ready to call time on his career at the Bernabeu.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO