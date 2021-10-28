Can we use SFP+ with PA-820?

One of our clients facing an issue related to the terminal server agent. when the user is trying to connect VMware, it is connecting directly but when the user gets disconnected due to fluctuation in electricity or some other issue that time when a user needs to launch the session again that time it's not getting connected. But if before the session ended, the user ended the task called a PAN terminal server agent that time it gets connected easily. We took the guidance from the VDI team as well so according to him, there is an issue in Paloalto.Palo Alto Terminal Server Agent is controlling ephemeral ports assigned per RDSH session. Following are the details of the firewall:

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO