Can we use SFP+ with PA-820?

The Oct. 19 Health & Science article “Antibody tests can’t give answers you want about covid-19 immunity” was overly negative about the use of antibody tests that can confirm immunity to fight a coronavirus infection. Dozens of countries, particularly those in Europe, have rolled out antibody testing for a wide range of purposes. Some have made antibody testing a part of their official framework for determining whether someone has had the virus recently and recovered — and can therefore get a coronavirus passport or certificate. In Austria, for instance, people can take official covid antibody tests to determine if they are deemed “recovered,” and can get that country’s health pass as a result.
Comments / 0