CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Can we use SFP+ with PA-820?

By Lisa_35
paloaltonetworks.com
 7 days ago

Hi, Guys. I plan to use the PA-820. The PA-820 has only two HA ports. I am planning to substitute the HA ports with...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Ping an IPv6 Link local address

Is it possible to ping a IPv6 link local address from a Palo Alto firewall? If so, what is the syntax on the firewall CLI?. I know other platforms allow you to define an outgoing interface when pinging a link local address, but this doesn't look to be available. Thanks...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

what is the function of autocommit in PAN-OS?

Hello, i want to know function of auto-commit during PAN-OS rebooting. If the auto-commit failed, how does PAN-OS works?. Without Auto-Commit to be completed the data plane is not up, all the data plane interfaces, HA are not functional. The management plane is still functional, you can SSH to the Firewall to check status of Auto-Commit, but Firewall is not able to process any traffic.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Migration FROM PA-850 to PA-3220

Good afternoon, what is the best migration option from a Palo Alto PA-850 to a PA-3220. Thinking for example to be able to keep the self-signed certificates in the PA-850, used for Global Protect. Based on your expertix and experience, what is the best way to approach this migration. I...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

PA-3260 PAN OS 10.0.7 "Source User" Not Working

Hi - Trying to configure/setup source user however it is not working. I configured my 2 domain controllers under Device\User Identification and added a valid domain account ,they show as connected. All other settings are default , I am not sure what else I need to do. Can anyone help...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfp#Pan Sfp Cg#The Select Location#Lisa 35#Pan Sfp Sx
paloaltonetworks.com

facing difficuty in terminal server agent

One of our clients facing an issue related to the terminal server agent. when the user is trying to connect VMware, it is connecting directly but when the user gets disconnected due to fluctuation in electricity or some other issue that time when a user needs to launch the session again that time it's not getting connected. But if before the session ended, the user ended the task called a PAN terminal server agent that time it gets connected easily. We took the guidance from the VDI team as well so according to him, there is an issue in Paloalto.Palo Alto Terminal Server Agent is controlling ephemeral ports assigned per RDSH session. Following are the details of the firewall:
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Panorama template zone logging profile and dependency loop

I have entered a dependency loop situation in Panorama that surprised me a little. We have installed a new firewall, and configured it to talk with Panorama. It shows up here and we are ready to push configs. Said firewall have a template stack associated, and it's placed in a...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Management interface is down.

I found on my firewall that management interface is not able to communicate with LDAP server and so on. From the GUI it look everything is configured correctly but when I switched to CLI, I found that management interface is down. Link status: Runtime link speed/duplex/state: unknown/unknown/down Configured link speed/duplex/state:...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

LIVEcommunity Has a New Next-Generation Firewall Customer Journey Guide!

LIVEcommunity's Next-Generation Firewall page is now home to a Customer Journey Guide! Joining Prisma Access, Cortex XDR, and Cortex XSOAR in having this cool, helpful resource for customers, the NGFW Customer Journey Guide is here to help you whenever you need it as you navigate each step of total configuration.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
paloaltonetworks.com

Cannot Access Web Server External Only Internally

I am trying to deploy a new PA850 and I am unable to access any web servers externally. I can access internally using the public IP using I believe the u-turn policy. Any help would be appreciated Thank You, MJF.  .  
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Issues with SSL Forward Proxy in Lab Environment

I've recently been trying to setup decryption on my PA-220 in a lab environment and have not been able to get it set up correctly so far. It is licensed, up-to-date, and currently running 8.1. The steps that I've taken so far are to setup a decryption policy (the settings...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Collecting debug logs through Automation.

My organization was tasked with collecting a series of debug logs on one of our firewalls every 20-25 minutes for several days due to an issue which PAN was having trouble diagnosing and/or determining the cause of. These commands took approximately 5 minutes to run to completion, so you can imagine it was not a fun weekend for the team members involved. We attempted several script efforts, but none of us are terribly proficient at scripting (a skillset we are in the process of developing).
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

The Art of Debugging Automation Playbooks: Testing As You Go

So you’ve discovered a useful playbook that is just right for automating the task you have in mind but you need to tweak it just a bit. Or you are feeling ambitious and writing your playbook from scratch. Perhaps you’ve inherited a massive playbook with lots of nested sub-playbooks and it has stopped working. Well, if any of these scenarios fits you, then we’ve got a great solution for you —the Cortex XSOAR playbook debugger.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

PBF policy match works in CLI but hangs in the GUI

Came across an issue where a PBF policy match works in the CLI, but not in the GUI. When you run the test in the GUI it just hangs. The PBF rule is working as expected in production, its just the test in the GUI that seems to fail. Anyone come across this issue before?
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Slowness when filtering at destination in a rule by address-group

Slowness when filtering at destination in a rule by address-group. We are having slowness in a traffic when the destination in the security rule is a address-group. If we configure "any" in destination the session are fast. The traffic is 443 (web-browsing). How PA can cause slowness in https if...
TECHNOLOGY
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

Antibody tests for covid can be useful

The Oct. 19 Health & Science article “Antibody tests can’t give answers you want about covid-19 immunity” was overly negative about the use of antibody tests that can confirm immunity to fight a coronavirus infection. Dozens of countries, particularly those in Europe, have rolled out antibody testing for a wide range of purposes. Some have made antibody testing a part of their official framework for determining whether someone has had the virus recently and recovered — and can therefore get a coronavirus passport or certificate. In Austria, for instance, people can take official covid antibody tests to determine if they are deemed “recovered,” and can get that country’s health pass as a result.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
paloaltonetworks.com

PanOrders Agent cant started

Hello, i installed Expedition on Ubunty Server 20.04.03. There is no way I can solve the problem with rabbitmq-server. I tried all the options and all the solutions that were offered here. Fatal error: Uncaught ErrorException: stream_socket_client(): unable to connect to tcp://localhost:5672 (Connection refused) in /var/www/html/libs/vendor/php-amqplib/php-amqplib/PhpAmqpLib/Wire/IO/StreamIO.php:155. Stack trace:. #0 /var/www/html/libs/vendor/php-amqplib/php-amqplib/PhpAmqpLib/Wire/IO/StreamIO.php(157):...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy