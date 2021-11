Adding a story is a simple process with SNO FLEX. To get started, click on New under the Stories tab on the left navigation bar in the WordPress dashboard. Enter the headline for the article. In the box to the right of the title, choose your title size for the Story Page, if you would like it to be different from the default option. If you would like a secondary headline or deck for the story, type it into the appropriate box in the right-hand column.

