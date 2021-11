HOLDREGE, Neb. — The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022 will be 5.9%. Financial Planner Tim Moomey has info on what you can expect. Everyone currently on Social Security will receive a letter in December telling them what their new benefit will be starting in January. Those who haven’t started benefits yet will also have their benefits raised by the COLA. And, to be clear, make sure you understand that you do NOT need to claim benefits now to get the COLA.

