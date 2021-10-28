CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

10-Year Treasury Yield Moves Higher Despite Disappointing GDP Update

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Thursday, having pulled back sharply in the previous session, despite a disappointing update on third-quarter gross domestic product. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added nearly 5 basis points, rising to 1.577% in midday trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Fed pulls back on stimulus but doesn't alter inflation view

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it will start reducing the pace of its stimulus bond purchases later this month as the US economy makes a solid recovery from the pandemic. But the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did not significantly alter its stance on rising US inflation in a statement released following its two-day policy meeting. While the Fed recognized that strong demand coupled with supply issues have "contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors," officials continue to view the elevated inflation as a result of "transitory" factors. However the Fed is prepared to remove stimulus faster if warranted, according to the statement.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Federal Reserve Starts Taper, Preaches Patience On Inflation; Dow Jones Rises

The Federal Reserve's long-awaited taper announcement landed as expected on Wednesday. But the real news from the Fed meeting was that policymakers seemed to stretch out the timing for an easing of inflation pressures. As Fed chief Jerome Powell discussed the Fed's patient approach, the Dow Jones reversed from modest losses as all the major indexes hit record highs.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Fed Decision

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's announcement that it will begin to taper its bond purchases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 5 basis point to 1.53%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point at 1.98%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Gdp#Europe#U S Treasury#The Commerce Department#Dow Jones#The Bank Of Canada#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Fed#The Sevens Report#Tressis Gestion#Cnbc
NBC Connecticut

Bank of England Surprises Markets by Holding Rates at Record Lows

LONDON — The Bank of England held interest rates steady on Thursday, defying many investors' expectations that it would become the first major central bank to hike rates following the coronavirus pandemic. The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its historic low...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the mighty U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed. Most emerging market currencies were forecast to weaken...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
CNN

Janet Yellen: Inflation is high, but this isn't like the '70s

New York (CNN Business) — High inflation is a thorn in America's side. Prices of groceries and gas are rising and Americans are growing pessimistic about the economy because of it. But it's still nowhere as bad as the inflation spike of the 1970s, and prices aren't going to surge...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
UPI News

Report: U.S. trade deficit ballons to $80.9B

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit reached an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September, sparked by consumer demand for computers, electric equipment and industrial supplies, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The trade deficit grew 11.2% in September alone, maintaining what has been a steady increase in the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold languishes near 3-week low after Fed tapers as expected

Gold prices held near their weakest level since mid-October on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus measures in a widely expected move. The Fed will start trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, it said in a...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy