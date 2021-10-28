CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Guys, What Is The Funniest Thing Siri Has Ever Replied To You?

Omid Armin/Unsplash

Siri is a very fun, funny, and logical assistant. Share with us the funniest answer she has ever given you!

Not Siri, but Alexa. I asked her where Malala Youfazi is from and she responded with "Malania Trump is Donald Trump's wife"
I told her, Pen pineapple apple pen. She said, “Oh, Piko-Taro! I can set a reminder to bring your yellow snakeskin jumper to the dry cleaner.”
I said “hey Siri what you got on?” She said “don’t f*****g worry about it”
I told her hi and she responder hi yourself bit**

What's yours? Tell us in the comments!

