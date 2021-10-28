CFWG celebrates 20th birthday with new initiative

In the two decades since Opening Door’s first “Attitude of Gratitude” fall gala, over 4,000 women and children have stepped through the organizations “three doorways of hope” on their journey to self-sufficiency. The nonprofit which, operates three locations (Maria House, Teresa Shelter, and the supportive housing program at the Francis Apartments), prides itself on providing much more than just a place to sleep. Development and Marketing Director Ann Lorenz says Opening Doors gives women an “opportunity to claim their own power and become self-sufficient.” It’s in this spirit of celebration and gratitude, and through the continuing generosity of the Dubuque community, that the gala has helped successfully fund Opening Door’s mission of service throughout these past 20 years.

6 DAYS AGO