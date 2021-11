The Tail of the Dragon is a beautiful stretch of winding road that snakes between Tennessee and North Carolina. There are as many as 318 curves in 11 miles, making it a favorite driving road in the US amongst car and motorcycle enthusiasts. Thrill-seeking drivers from all over the country come here with their high-performance machines to enjoy driving on the twisties, which also makes it equally dangerous. Accidents are pretty common on this road and as many as 50 motorists have perished in crashes since 1995. The recent victim to the unforgiving curves of the Tail of the Dragon is a Ferrari 488 Pista that ended up on its roof after the crash. Thankfully, the driver was unharmed in the accident and managed to crawl out of the wrecked supercar with minor scratches.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO