Mental health has definitely taken a front seat over the last couple of years. We were ALL tested when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its highest point. As we were essentially locked in our homes, we had to find ways to stay as sane as possible. If you were with people, you had to endure them all day long, every single day. I'm not saying that's a bad thing, but everyone needs a break from someone.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO