Animals

DHA Plans to boost battlefield care for working dogs

By Janet A. Aker, MHS Communications
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. — Alex, a military working dog, was working alongside his handler with an Army military police unit in Afghanistan in 2018 when a nearby insurgent detonated a suicide vest. In shock with severe injuries including a fractured leg, the German Shepard was medically evacuated immediately. Over...

USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
Turnto10.com

Veteran shares experience with PTSD

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Like so many other heroes who come home from war, Naomi Mathis faced PTSD from her experience in Iraq. But she is an overcomer and an American hero, and with the help of the Disabled American Veterans, she found victory and persevered not just for her country, but for herself and for her family.
MILITARY
defense.gov

This Job Bites: Actors Visit Military Working Dogs

Actors do some crazy things for their jobs, but it’s not every day they choose to put on a padded dog bite sleeve and get attacked by a military working dog with 300 pounds of pressure behind its bite. A few actors recently watched some drug-sniffing dogs in action at...
PETS
Army Times

Caring about what veterans care about: The 2021 Best for Vets Employers

Military Times “Best for Vets: Employers” rankings for 2021 has a different look this year, with more emphasis on the practices that veterans say make civilian workplaces attractive to their talents and needs. But the rankings still contain many of the same familiar names of companies focused on recruiting, retaining...
MILITARY
abc27 News

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally. The vast majority of the active-duty force has received […]
MILITARY
Army Times

A lesson we can’t afford to forget: Protecting troops by preventing burns

For a soldier, flash fire is an ever-present risk, especially when deployed into areas of conflict. Burns can arise when a vehicle takes fire or hits an improvised explosive device, with the explosion of a bomb or shell, or even when performing maintenance or conducting live fire training. Recent conflicts in the Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Nagorno Karabakh and others show that fires have become much more prevalent and lethal. The risk of severe burn wounds to deployed troops is growing. Unlike so many risks our troops face, there is a proven method for mitigating burn wounds — the use of flame-resistant uniforms.
MILITARY
Army Times

Temporary promotions expanding to all NCOs, SMA Grinston says

Beginning Jan. 1, the Army will waive professional military education requirements and extend temporary promotions to all otherwise-promotable noncommissioned officers, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston and Army personnel officials announced Monday. For senior NCOs, the Army will select soldiers monthly for promotion from the order of merit lists...
MILITARY
Sergeant Major of the Army sees positivity, tests new app

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visited Fort Hood to talk to Soldiers, discuss the pilot “This is My Squad” app, and to tour the People First Center here Oct. 27-28. During three sensing sessions of varying ranks from across post, Grinston said he heard a lot of positive...
FORT HOOD, TX
KVIA ABC-7

97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Ahead of Tuesday's deadline to have all airmen vaccinated, 97% of active duty U.S. Air Force personnel had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Defense. However, the federal government will not release data specific to any one military base, including Holloman Air Force The post 97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB appeared first on KVIA.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
thedrive

U.S. Marines 'Storm' Israeli Beaches As Part Of A Major Exercise

The three-week-long exercise highlights ever more public ties between U.S. and Israeli forces in the face of regional threats, especially from Iran. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Elements of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps recently kicked off an amphibious exercise with the Israel Defense Forces that have placed...
MILITARY

