CHARDON, Ohio – In this tiny town, known for maple syrup, is an equally tiny shop known for its unique approach to pizza. Noce is the realized dream of Jay Tomlinson, a native Northeast Ohioan, who was living in California for work and lamented to his parents, John and Karon, about the dearth of “good pizza” when he came home. He wanted to share the same kind of pizza he enjoyed on the West Coast with the folks in his hometown.

CHARDON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO