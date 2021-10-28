Save a life! Adopt a pet from the shelter
There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:. Because it’ll cost...www.forthoodsentinel.com
we're seniors and would love to adopt another dog. problem is the cost is way too high for retirees. we're the ones that could give time and attention and yet the shelters don't make it easy.
I never had to go to a shelter! All my pets were found in my neighborhood as strays! Yes, they were felines! Thankfully, I have never had a stray dog where I live! ❤️💋
Please adopt a furbaby and save a pet.For people who are older can't really afford to pay for a pet They have time to spend time with these babies and give them unconditional love and affection and so many are killed with out ever knowing love.Fl has a high kill for furbabies When they have a clear the shelter time you can usually get a pet for free from me what I understand.Please adopt and save these babies.Yoy will have unconditional love and affection and they would die protecting you
