Hey Guys, How To Get Dogs To Stop Fighting Each Other?
Chewy/Unsplash
I got these 2 puppies. They are brothers. Same age and from the same litter. But they bite and attack each other. They really hurt each other. Sometimes they bleed. How can I get them to stop attacking each other?
separate them each one in a different room
watch the dog whisper that will teach u how
If available, spraying them down can be considered.
Citronella spray like Spray Shield or vinegar spray in the face may break up a less-intense fight.
Distract the dogs. Anything that diverts their attention can potentially allow your dog to escape.
Try a loud noise like blowing an air horn or banging metal pot lids together.
