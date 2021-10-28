CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Guys, How To Get Dogs To Stop Fighting Each Other?

 7 days ago

Chewy/Unsplash

I got these 2 puppies. They are brothers. Same age and from the same litter. But they bite and attack each other. They really hurt each other. Sometimes they bleed. How can I get them to stop attacking each other?

separate them each one in a different room
watch the dog whisper that will teach u how
If available, spraying them down can be considered.
Citronella spray like Spray Shield or vinegar spray in the face may break up a less-intense fight.
Distract the dogs. Anything that diverts their attention can potentially allow your dog to escape.
Try a loud noise like blowing an air horn or banging metal pot lids together.

Do you have a dog in your family? Kindly share your story with us in the comments.

