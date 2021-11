A Major League Soccer team with a huge presence in the Garden State is planning to build a state-of-the-art complex at the site of a former office park. The New York Red Bulls have officially announced plans to construct a new privately funded training complex in Morris Township. The team has targeted a property off Columbia Road that was formerly home to Honeywell but has remained mostly vacant following the company’s departure, with the exception of a portion that has seen some residential home development.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO