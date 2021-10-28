CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Giants Spar With Dems, Deny Spreading Disinformation on Climate Change

By Matthew Daly
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Testifying at a landmark House hearing, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the company “has long...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
NBC Chicago

Rattled Democrats Reckon With Bruising Results in VA, NJ

A bruising loss and an unexpectedly close call in two statewide elections sent Democrats scrambling for answers and calling for new strategies Wednesday, as they worked to unstick a stalled legislative agenda that has exposed deep divisions ahead of critical midterm elections. Barely a year from snatching unfettered control of...
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Companies#Oil Industry#Climate Change#Exxonmobil#Democrats#House#D N Y#Republicans
AFP

Emanuel clears hurdle as US envoy to Japan despite opposition

A Senate committee on Wednesday backed Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan but his nomination remained uncertain as fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Emanuel picked up support from two Republicans to clear the Foreign Relations Committee but the nomination is expected to go down to the wire in the full Senate, where Democrats hold the narrowest of majorities. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of an African American teenager, Laquan McDonald, in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. Two liberal Democrats on the committee, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey, said they would oppose Emanuel, who was not given any Washington position by President Joe Biden amid a campaign against him by advocates for police reform.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
New York Post

Top Senate GOPer demands details of White House travel to climate summit

A top Senate Republican on Monday asked the Biden administration to provide a complete accounting of the financial and environmental cost of the president’s travel to the ongoing UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland — as well as to explain why officials could not take part in the gathering virtually.
POTUS
The Independent

Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas Tuesday to top executives of ExxonMobil Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.Rep. Carolyn Maloney D-N.Y., said she tried hard to obtain the information voluntarily, but "the oil companies employed the same tactics they used for decades on climate policy — delay and obstruction.''The subpoenas follow a high-profile hearing last week in which top oil executives denied spreading disinformation about climate change...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy