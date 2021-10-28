CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster hosting crisis intervention in wake of Park City Center shooting

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DymUo_0cf7uT4V00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a community intervention for people who were impacted by the Park City Center shooting to help them process what happened.

Six people were hurt after the shooting almost two weeks ago. One woman shot was at the mall with her family. Two others were hurt trying to run away.

Park City Center employee helped several people escape to safety during mall shooting

Police say they weren’t involved in the fight that sparked the shooting. On Thursday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Keystone Crisis intervention team and Victim Witness Services will hold an event to help people process and destress on Zoom.

It will be private and won’t be recorded. The media is also not invited to attend.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Employees have told abc27 it’s still hard to go to work after what happened that day.

“I look around and everybody is like crying and everybody was on the phone I’m texting everyone I know telling them I love you guys I’ll text you when I get home but I didn’t know that I was going to go home,” Phoebe Koppenheffer said.

Park City Update: Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide, bystander faces no charges

Those interested do have to register for the event and organizers want to make sure people who were impacted by the shooting participate. It starts at 7 p.m.

Here is a link to learn more and sign up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27 News

A string of robberies in Shippensburg have police, University students reacting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating robberies in Shippensburg with similarities. All took place within days of each other and victims describe similar clothing and items stolen like phones and wallets. “We are assuming it is the same group, both times were approximately five-eight men,” Trooper Megan Ammerman, State Police, said. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Whtm#Keystone Crisis#Victim Witness Services
abc27 News

York’s ‘connected municipalities’ vow to fight rate hike

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s still officially known as the York Area Regional Sewer Authority, from back when it hoped to buy the city of York’s wastewater treatment plant. But that’s not happening. A sewer authority without a sewer? “Pretty much,” said Kelly Kelch, spokesman for the group of what are known more colloquially […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Deadly single-vehicle crash in Mount Joy Township

A single-vehicle crash has left a Palmyra man dead after he crashed into a tree on Monday night. According to police, Timothy S. White was driving west on Mount Gretna Road just after 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Police arrived to find a vehicle crashed into a tree and White dead.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27 News

Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mount Joy Township

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northwest Regional Police were dispatched this morning to the 2100 block of Mount Gretna Road. Upon arrival, officers found a tractor-trailer rolled over after it left the roadway and struck a utility pole containing a transformer and lines. According to the report, Officer Michael Shetter attempted to check […]
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two years about Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the 300 block of Howard Ave for a reported shooting, Raymond Lydell Speller, 40, was sentenced to life in prison plus seven and a half to 20 years. According to the report, the jury convicted Speller for first-degree homicide, a person not […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy