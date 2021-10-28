Lancaster hosting crisis intervention in wake of Park City Center shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a community intervention for people who were impacted by the Park City Center shooting to help them process what happened.

Six people were hurt after the shooting almost two weeks ago. One woman shot was at the mall with her family. Two others were hurt trying to run away.

Police say they weren’t involved in the fight that sparked the shooting. On Thursday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Keystone Crisis intervention team and Victim Witness Services will hold an event to help people process and destress on Zoom.

It will be private and won’t be recorded. The media is also not invited to attend.

Employees have told abc27 it’s still hard to go to work after what happened that day.

“I look around and everybody is like crying and everybody was on the phone I’m texting everyone I know telling them I love you guys I’ll text you when I get home but I didn’t know that I was going to go home,” Phoebe Koppenheffer said.

Those interested do have to register for the event and organizers want to make sure people who were impacted by the shooting participate. It starts at 7 p.m.

