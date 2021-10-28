Riders Up! hosting second fall festival

The Anza Civic Improvement League, along with community businesses and organizations will host trunk or treats, hand out candy and food and present fun and games at Minor Park Saturday, Oct. 30. “Join us for the 15th Anniversary Halloween Event at Minor Park,” ACIL director Tabitha Dawes said. “Trick or treating will be in town, then dinner, music, scream contest, pumpkin carving contest, costume, and dance contest and hayrides will be presented at the Park.” Businesses located along Hwy. 371 will pass out candy and other goodies to spooks, robots, clowns and cartoon characters from 4 to 6 p.m. Events at the park will continue the fun until 9 p.m. Anza loves its Halloween and this year promises to bring out the very best in costumes, goodies and down-home spooktacular fun.

ANZA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO