Festival

Riders Up! hosting second fall festival

woodcountymonitor.com
 8 days ago

Riders Up! at Lake Fork Stables will be hosting it’s 2nd Annual Farm Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30. The gates open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and the event will end at 6 p.m. The festival will be bigger and better than last year with an added...

woodcountymonitor.com

The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills festival celebrates fall

Throwing foam and Velcro hatchets, tossing bean bags, listening to music and enjoying refreshments were just some options available at the Zephyrhills Harvest Festival held on Oct. 23 in the East Pasco’s city downtown. Three year-old Noah Sykes, of Wesley Chapel, dressed in a Chase Paw Patrol costume, seemed to...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho hosting its first fall festival on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is going all out with its first fall festival. Festivities kick off Saturday at Campus Park at Rio Rancho City Center. There will be a beer garden, food trucks, and trunk or treating for the kids. They will also attempt to break the record for the […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
wcti12.com

New fall festival, pop-up shop marketplace coming to Maysville

MAYSVILLE, Jones County — An eastern North Carolina community will hold its first-ever fall festival and will also cut the ribbon on its new marketplace. The Town of Maysville will be hosting its first Downtown Fall Festival on October 30, which will include food trucks, live music, pumpkin painting, a costume contest and other events.
MAYSVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

CornCrib Fall Festival this weekend

As the sun burns off the clouds, the shoppers descend onto the CornCrib’s Fall Festival. The CornCrib sandbox stands ready to receive any children or unruly spouses. Early morning clouds have no impact on the necessity for snacking at the fall festival. Early morning clouds have no impact on the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
crestviewbulletin.com

Live Oak Baptist Church to host annual Fall Festival

CRESTVIEW — Live Oak Baptist Church's congregation is planning its annual Fall Festival. They invite friends, family and neighbors to enjoy their fall celebration with food, games, candy, hay ride and train rides. The church's special guest is Christian country singer Hunter Erwin. Costumes are welcome. The free event is...
CRESTVIEW, FL
ktxs.com

San Angelo to host Downtown Strong Stroll Halloween Fall Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Trick or treat!. Downtown San Angelo will be hosting the Downtown Strong Stroll Halloween Fall Festival on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The event will showcase everything Downtown San Angelo has to offer, and local businesses will be handing out treats to those who come dressed in Halloween costumes.
SAN ANGELO, TX
chattanoogapulse.com

The Bethlehem Center To Host First Annual Fall Festival

The Bethlehem Center will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 30 from 1 pm – 4 pm to celebrate the coming of fall, offering a family-friendly environment for kids and community members to enjoy. The festival will offer various games, face painting, candy for children, music, and shopping as...
KCBD

Texas Tech Polo Club hosting Fall Festival Fundraising event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Families will be able to have a unique experience on Saturday, Oct. 23 from Noon until 5 p.m. at 1109 FM 1585, the Texas Tech Polo Club. There will be a live polo match, hayrides, practicing polo on “Rusty” the iron horse. There is also pumpkin painting for $2 each, a silent auction, food trucks, and more. The live polo match begins at 1 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson’s Mills Fire Department to host fall festival

A fall festival with a silent auction is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the ... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WJHG-TV

HOPE Project Fall Festival

We're in what's typically been called our shoulder season, a time when fewer tourist flock to our beaches; however, more fall events have been helping to keep our local economy strong. Parents of Sneads High School seniors are putting together a haunted house with proceeds going towards the schools Project...
SNEADS, FL
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Camp Stomping Grounds Hosts Community Fall Festival

MIDDLE GROVE — Camp Stomping Ground, a new summer camp located on the old Boyhaven property, will host a fall festival to officially commemorate its doors opening to the larger Saratoga community. The campground is located on Middle Grove Rd and Route 29, and they operate 8 weeks each summer with hundreds of campers and staff. The organization partnered with local businessman John Munter to acquire the property and renovate the existing infrastructure.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKYT 27

Floyd County school hosts first ever ‘Falcon Fall Festival’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The David School in Floyd County hosted its first-ever “Falcon Fall Festival” in order to strengthen relationships between the school and the community and give local children a place to have fun. “We want to build better relationships with the community and get more involvement,”...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Valley News

ACIL to host Halloween festivities

The Anza Civic Improvement League, along with community businesses and organizations will host trunk or treats, hand out candy and food and present fun and games at Minor Park Saturday, Oct. 30. “Join us for the 15th Anniversary Halloween Event at Minor Park,” ACIL director Tabitha Dawes said. “Trick or treating will be in town, then dinner, music, scream contest, pumpkin carving contest, costume, and dance contest and hayrides will be presented at the Park.” Businesses located along Hwy. 371 will pass out candy and other goodies to spooks, robots, clowns and cartoon characters from 4 to 6 p.m. Events at the park will continue the fun until 9 p.m. Anza loves its Halloween and this year promises to bring out the very best in costumes, goodies and down-home spooktacular fun.
ANZA, CA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New Era School House hosts Spooktacular Fall Festival

MINERAL WELLS — The New Era School House held its annual haunted house Saturday alongside its Spooktacular Fall Festival. Dave Bunner, one of the event organizers, said the haunted school, which was held on Friday and Saturday and will return the 29th and 30th, always brings out a crowd. With...
bewellauburn.com

Opelika SportsPlex: Fall Festival

Kids ages 12 and under are in for a trick or TREAT! Come for a night of carnival games, candy, prizes, & food vendors! Admission is free but activities require the purchase of tickets or a wristband. 25 cents - Individual tickets (each activity costs 1-3 tickets) $5 - Bag...
41nbc.com

Pink STEM hosts Warner Robins fall festival and car show

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia non-profit that focuses on introducing girls to STEM careers is relaunching after being side-lined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is called Pink Stem, and it aims to help girls break through systematic barriers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), by...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

