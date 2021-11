SYNOPSIS – Not as cool to start the day with temperatures in the middle 50s, clouds will be around today ahead of our next cold front that will move through overnight. Friday remains cloudy thoughout the day with temperatures in the lower 60s and for some we might not make it out of the 50s make sure to have a coat handy for any evening plans. The weekend looks dry but on the cool side with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s time to bring in the plants.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO