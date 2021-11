WEST CHESTER, PA — Police in West Chester are investigating a burglary at a residence that happened Friday. Authorities state that on October 29th, 2021 at approximately 12:30 P.M., the West Chester Police responded to the 200 block of East Market Street for the report of a possible burglary discovered. Officers responded and through an investigation determined that between 3:00 A.M. and 8:15 A.M. on the same date, unknown actor(s) attempted to gain access to the residence through a first-floor door and window.

