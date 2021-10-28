CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-28 11:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT...

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 05/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.3 N/A Minor 05/11 PM 5.1 0.4 0.4 N/A None 06/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.5 N/A Minor 07/12 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents at all area beaches through the weekend. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coastal locations. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 AM 7.2 1.6 0.4 3 Minor 04/08 PM 6.7 1.1 0.6 2-3 None 05/08 AM 7.5 1.9 0.4 2-3 Minor 05/08 PM 6.6 1.0 0.6 3 None 06/09 AM 7.9 2.3 0.8 4 Minor 06/09 PM 6.4 0.8 0.7 4 None
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Chesapeake Beach, MD
North Beach, MD
Calvert County, MD
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Nassau, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Western Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland Glynn and Inland Camden Counties. In Florida, Inland Nassau and Western Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Frost Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding expected. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
#Tidal Flooding#Patuxent River#Chesapeake Bay
Frost Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northampton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Lincoln, Turner, Minnehaha, Clay, Union and Lake Counties. In Iowa, Woodbury County. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...through noon today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
Frost Advisory issued for Cherokee, Chester, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Cherokee, Union SC and Chester Counties. In North Carolina, Mecklenburg, Union NC and Greater Rutherford Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Deuel, Hamlin, Clark and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Lincoln, Turner, Minnehaha, Clay, Union and Lake Counties. In Iowa, Woodbury County. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
Frost Advisory issued for Greater Rutherford, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greater Rutherford; Mecklenburg; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Cherokee, Union SC and Chester Counties. In North Carolina, Mecklenburg, Union NC and Greater Rutherford Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have diminished.
Freeze Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath Basin mainly east of Klamath Falls, including Bonanza and Lorella. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Freeze Warning issued for Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties. In North Carolina, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

