CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-28 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River at Stryker. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Portions of State Route 66 flood north of Archbold.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Access road to Anderson Lake north campground closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.5 Thu 9 am CDT 17.4 17.3 17.1
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piney Point, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast. * In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the coast. In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint George
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued tonight by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Covington. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Montezuma to Riverton. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently near Riverton. Flooding at Covington has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through at least the start of the weekend. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, November 14. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-09 09:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Breezy north to northeast winds and high astronomical tides will lead to a rise in the river level at Astor to Minor Flood Stage late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible Friday into Saturday, which could lead to additional rises in the river level. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 11 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Water begins to move into yards and cover boat ramps in low lying areas along the river. At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 2.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 2.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.0 Thu 9 am 2.1 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.2
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties. In North Carolina, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Warning#St Marys Coastal#Coltons Point
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Redwood Coast. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Around 8.8 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are most likely see minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1000 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until late this evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 16.3 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, especially during high tide cycles. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northampton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Peoria. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 15.3 feet next Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Peoria 18.0 18.9 Thu 9 am CDT 18.3 17.9 17.3
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy