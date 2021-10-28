CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
King George County, VA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for King George by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YORK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River at Stryker. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Portions of State Route 66 flood north of Archbold.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
City
King George, VA
City
George Washington, VA
City
Dahlgren, VA
County
King George County, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties. In North Carolina, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties. In North Carolina, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued tonight by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Covington. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Montezuma to Riverton. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently near Riverton. Flooding at Covington has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through at least the start of the weekend. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, November 14. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 05/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.3 N/A Minor 05/11 PM 5.1 0.4 0.4 N/A None 06/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.5 N/A Minor 07/12 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 14:43:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 445 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain overnight will turn to showers today. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 3:00 AM PDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest around 17 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 01/04/2003.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have diminished.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, including exposed areas of Highway 101. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected at capes, headlands and other areas exposed to south winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.9 Thu 10 am 14.4 14.5 14.4 14.3 14.0
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath Basin mainly east of Klamath Falls, including Bonanza and Lorella. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Lincoln, Turner, Minnehaha, Clay, Union and Lake Counties. In Iowa, Woodbury County. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 18.0 Thu 9 am CDT 18.2 18.2 18.1
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD

