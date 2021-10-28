CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-28 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents at all area beaches through the weekend. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coastal locations. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Lincoln, Turner, Minnehaha, Clay, Union and Lake Counties. In Iowa, Woodbury County. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northampton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piney Point, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Deuel, Hamlin, Clark and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 05/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.3 N/A Minor 05/11 PM 5.1 0.4 0.4 N/A None 06/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.5 N/A Minor 07/12 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have diminished.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Coltons Point
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cherokee, Chester, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Cherokee, Union SC and Chester Counties. In North Carolina, Mecklenburg, Union NC and Greater Rutherford Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Deuel, Hamlin and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have diminished.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...through noon today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greater Rutherford, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greater Rutherford; Mecklenburg; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Cherokee, Union SC and Chester Counties. In North Carolina, Mecklenburg, Union NC and Greater Rutherford Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Marion, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; West Polk FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Lincoln, Turner, Minnehaha, Clay, Union and Lake Counties. In Iowa, Woodbury County. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Charles City, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; New Kent; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Westmoreland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anson, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Nash, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anson; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Nash; Richmond; Scotland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of the Coastal Plain, Sandhills, and Southern Piedmont of NC. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy