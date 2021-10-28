CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Governor Poll Puts Terry McAuliffe in Razor-Thin Lead

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McAuliffe holds a one-point lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's race for governor, with early voting underway and Election Day fast...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Mark Herring
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Governor#Democrats#Razor Thin Lead#Republicans#The Wason Center#The White House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
625K+
Followers
67K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy