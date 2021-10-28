Netgear (NTGR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Oct 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Erik Bylin -- Investor Relations Executive

Thank you, Brent. Good afternoon, and welcome to NETGEAR's third-quarter 2021 financial results conference call. Joining us from the company are Mr. Patrick Lo, chairman and CEO; and Mr.

Bryan Murray, CFO. The format of the call will start with a review of the financials for the third quarter provided by Bryan, followed by details and commentary on the business provided by Patrick, and finish with fourth quarter of 2021 guidance provided by Bryan. We'll then have time for any questions. If you have not received a copy of today's press release, please visit NETGEAR's Investor Relations website at www.netgear.com.

Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected revenue, operating margins, tax rates, expenses, and future business outlook. Actual results or trends could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in NETGEAR's periodic filings with the SEC, including the most recent Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statements that are made on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. In addition, several non-GAAP financial measures will be mentioned on this call. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in today's press release on our Investor Relations website. At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Mr.

Bryan Murray.

Bryan Murray -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Eric, and thank you, everyone, for joining today's call. Net revenue for the quarter ended October 3, 2021, was $290.2 million, down 23.3% year over year and within our guidance range despite greater-than-anticipated worldwide supply chain challenges. We were also able to achieve non-GAAP operating margin of 6.7% or 70 basis points above the top end of our guidance range, helped by continued strong performance in our higher-margin SMB business. We remain confident in our long-term strategy of providing premium WiFi products to lead innovation in the consumer networking market and expand our paid service subscriber base.

The hybrid and remote work models are becoming the norm for employees worldwide, whose home office requirements continue to increase in complexity, connection speed, and coverage needs. We retained our leadership position in U.S. consumer WiFi market share, which remained at roughly 46%. Meanwhile, the wave of businesses reopening, and new start-ups worldwide continue to propel our SMB business forward with double-digit growth of 33% year over year.

Even with our top line being held back by the aforementioned supply disruptions, we experienced our third quarter in a row of double-digit year-over-year growth and our highest quarterly SMB revenue in nearly seven years. This was spearheaded by strong demand from bar channels worldwide, where the team did a great job in steering demand toward available products. SMB wireless products and our managed switches, propelled by Pro AV applications were the driving forces behind this solid result. Into the third quarter, we generated non-GAAP operating income of $19.5 million.

This translated into a non-GAAP operating margin of 6.7%, which is 420 basis points below the prior-year period, primarily as a result of significant top-line leverage in the prior-year period, aided by opportunistic demand in the service provider channel tied to the pandemic. Although supply constraints hindered our higher-margin SMB business from reaching its full top-line potential in the quarter, strong SMB demand in combination was slightly lower-than-expected investments in marketing and promotional activities, combined to deliver stronger operating income performance than originally anticipated. For the third quarter of 2021, net revenue for the Americas was $195.1 million, a decline of 29.8% year over year and down 8.2% on a sequential basis. EMEA net revenue was $56.9 million, which is down 10.6% year over year and down 7.8% quarter over quarter.

Our APAC net revenue was $38.1 million, which is up 4.3% from the prior-year comparable period and up 10.7% sequentially. For the third quarter of 2021, we shipped a total of approximately 3.4 million units, including 2.3 million nodes of wireless products. Shipments of all wired and wireless routers and gateways combined were about 1.2 million units for the third quarter of 2021. The net revenue split between home and business products was about 72% and 28%, respectively.

The net revenue split between wireless and wired products was about 69% and 31%, respectively. Products introduced in the last 15 months constituted about 33% of our third-quarter shipments, while products introduced in the last 12 months contributed about 24% of our third-quarter shipments. From this point on, my discussion points will focus on non-GAAP numbers. The reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP is detailed in our earnings release distributed earlier today.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 30.1%, which is down 20 basis points as compared to 30.3% in the prior-year comparable period and down 30 basis points, compared to 30.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Total Q3 non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $67.9 million, which is down 7.2% year over year and up 0.008% sequentially. Our headcount was 780 as of the end of the quarter, up from 769 in Q2. We continue to manage our headcount, but we'll add resources and invest in areas that we believe will deliver future growth.

Our non-GAAP R&D expense for the third quarter was 7.6% of net revenue as compared to 6.2% of net revenue in the prior-year comparable period and 6.9% of net revenue in the second quarter of 2021. To continue our technology and subscription service leadership, we are committed to continued investment in R&D. Our non-GAAP tax rate was 21.6% in the third quarter of 2021. Looking at the bottom line for Q3, we reported non-GAAP net income of $15.3 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the third quarter of 2021 with $292.2 million in cash and short-term investments, down $43.1 million from the prior quarter. While we saw an increase in inventory carrying levels sequentially, continued elongation of transit times meant much of this supply was in transit at the end of the quarter. During the quarter, $17 million of cash was used by operations, which brings our total cash provided from operations over the trailing-12 months to $37.6 million.

We used $2.4 million in purchases of property and equipment during the quarter, which brings our total cash used for capital expenditures over the trailing-12 months to $11.1 million. In Q3, we spent $32.5 million to repurchase approximately 953,000 shares of NETGEAR common stock at an average price of $34.07 per share. Since the start of our repurchase activity in Q4 2013, we have spent $610 million to repurchase 17.3 million shares. Further demonstrating our commitment to returning value to our shareholders, our board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an incremental 3 million shares of the company's common stock or approximately 10% of outstanding shares.

Our fully diluted share count is approximately 30.8 million shares as of the end of the quarter. Now turning to the third-quarter results for our product segments. The Connected Home segment, which includes the industry-leading Nighthawk, Orbi, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, and Meural brands, generated net revenue of $208.5 million during the quarter, which is down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis and down 9.3% sequentially. The year-over-year decline was experienced in both retail and service provider channels, with Q3 '20 being boosted by heightened demand in response to the pandemic.

In the third quarter, we saw a slowdown in the growth of the U.S. consumer networking market, which landed about 15% higher relative to the same period in 2019. This adjusts for Prime Day timing and fell short of our expectations for 20% growth for the back half of the year that we shared in July. Although we have made meaningful progress in destocking the U.S.

retail channel in dollar terms, we expect these efforts to continue in the fourth quarter, adjusting for a market size that we expect to remain at approximately 15% above the comparable period in 2019. The SMB segment continued to execute well against the supply constrained environment and generated net revenue of $81.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, which is up 33% on a year-over-year basis and up 3.4% sequentially. The growth was once again driven by exceptionally strong demand, buoyed by new business formations and demand for flexible working environments. We continue to see strong demand for our SMB wireless solutions and PoE switches.

But we are most excited about our Pro AV business, which experienced exceptional year-over-year growth. Our market share in switches sold through the U.S. retail channel remained strong at 60% in Q3. Notably, in the face of the component and chip shortages and other supply constraints, our SMB business achieved its highest quarterly revenue in almost seven years.

I'll now turn the call over to Patrick for his commentary, after which I will provide guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bryan. As we have shared over the last several quarters, work from home is here to stay and along with it, the need for household networking devices capable of distributing greater bandwidth continues. With the hybrid and work-from-everywhere models becoming more pervasive, consumers' need for great bandwidth, improved coverage, and faster connection speeds persist at homes. NETGEAR as the leader of the premium WiFi retail market continues to lead the industry in bringing cutting-edge, high-performance products to market.

I'm excited to announce that in the fourth quarter, just in time for the holidays, NETGEAR is introducing the next generation of smart home WiFi mesh systems. The most powerful Orbi to date, the Orbi Quad-band mesh WiFi 6E system, mixed a newly available 6 gigahertz WiFi band accessible to homeowners. This unique first-of-its-kind mesh system utilizes quad-band technology to deliver up to 10 gigabit Internet speeds to more devices simultaneously and with less interference and lag. This remarkable improvement is thanks to the four 6 gigahertz band along with upgraded 5 gigahertz WiFi radio and antenna designs.

NETGEAR is the first company to bring the quad-band solution to market to enable unprecedented WiFi performance consumers. Furthermore, this new system supports up to 10-gigabit Internet speed input, offers additional 2.5 gigabit Ethernet output ports for wired connections. It supports the new, more secure WPA3 encryption standard. Finally, the quad-band Orbi WiFi 6E includes a free 30-day trial of the newly enhanced NETGEAR Armor service, which we expect will further add to our paid subscriber base.

This exclusive product is now available for preorder in the U.S. and soon will be in the U.K. as well for roughly $1,500 in colors of both white and limited-edition black and will add to the portfolio of our products at the super-premium portion of the market, where systems exceed the $1,000 mark, which is experiencing tremendous year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter wins. Without a doubt, we continue the lead in innovation in the premium WiFi systems market, anchored by tri-band WiFi 6 mesh.

The Premium segment continued its growth within the market and was up sequentially to 36% of the total market, which is significant growth from a year ago. We continue to believe that the super-premium portion of the market demands an uncompromised experience. And that a higher ASP will expand the market. Moreover, buyers in this segment of the market are much more likely to subscribe to one of our value-added services, such as Armor network security, especially when purchasing directly from our netgear.com store, where we can curate a premium experience.

Our netgear.com stores worldwide are growing rapidly and we intend to make it a 10% of our worldwide CHP retail sales chain sometime next year, focusing on the new products at the super-premium end of the market. Additionally, I'm excited about the strong reception to the unlocked version of the Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router. This is a compact device capable of delivering gigabit Internet speed, similar to that of the home WiFi network, but in a mobile environment. With the remote work and mobile lifestyle becoming more prevalent than ever, the Nighthawk M5 enables users to ditch the mobile phone hotspot for a significant improvement in speed, coverage, and security.

Further, the M5 enables those in places with unreliable broadband options to remain connected as it is the only device in its class to offer a 1 gigabit per second Ethernet port for connection to a home WiFi management system. This device is now available exclusively in North America or netgear.com for about $700. Our focus on innovation is a key driver in the acquisition of our paid subscribers. The value proposition of our offerings continues to resonate with customers, especially with our highest-end products.

In the quarter, we added new capabilities to our enhanced NETGEAR Armor offering, which provides a protective shield for connected devices in the home network. This upgrade adds new protection to our already award-winning feature sets. For ease of use, the enhanced NETGEAR Armor is built into most Orbi and Nighthawk routers to protect the entire network, including those IoT devices such as IP cameras, IP light switches, and WiFi lamps. This is in stark contrast to traditional endpoint antivirus products that can only be installed on computing devices and charge a security subscription fee for each device, while still not protecting IoT devices.

NETGEAR Armor is complementary for a 30-day trial period and upon expiration a yearly subscription, starting at $99.99. Although we are currently projecting to end the year at 575,000 subscribers, below our original goal set at the start of the year, we remain positive about the long-term profitability impact on our business and our ability to achieve 1 million subscribers in the next three years. Turning to our SMB business. I'm proud of our team's execution this quarter in once again delivering strong double-digit year-over-year growth for the third consecutive quarter.

Undeniably, the momentum in SMB remains strong. As businesses continue to reopen and new business formed, we saw further adoption of our WiFi 6 wireless offerings. And with WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 to follow, we expect this to continue to be a growth pillar. Additionally, we saw a continued momentum in our Pro AV business, which has been a key area of focus and will continue to serve as a strategic growth area in the future.

The industry transition from analog to digital AV over IP is clearly accelerating with disruptive new applications such as digital umpiring, digital AV studios, wireless digital speaker systems for large venues, remote classrooms, and church services, green or blue screens replacement with ultra-high-definition LED screens, digital theater backdrops, and remote robotic surgeries. New applications are being adopted all the time as traditional AV infrastructure via HDMI cables get replaced with Ethernet. Our Pro AV switches are uniquely embedded with many industry IP/AV protocols to enable these applications to be deployed easily by AV integrators. We sit at the heart of this transition and along with it, our expanding worldwide network of VARS, AV integrators, and AV equipment vendors.

We're also making progress in expanding our service offerings for the SMB segment. In the fourth quarter, we are introducing in-site business VPN, a new add-on service offering for our Orbi Pro Series business mesh systems. An integral part of every company's IT needs is managing the security and integrity of the business network and this service enables expansion of corporate networks to branch offices and home offices and employees while ensuring each node on the network is secured and centrally managed with minimal administrative complexity. Before I turn it back over to Bryan, I'd like to take a moment to welcome Shravan Goli to the NETGEAR Board of Directors.

Currently, he's serving as Coursera's chief product officer and head of consumer revenue, Shravan brings to NETGEAR an over 20-year track record of developing and scaling SaaS and subscription-based companies and offerings. With experience in executive leadership roles at companies, including Coursera, Dictionary.com, Yahoo!, and Microsoft, I'm excited to collaborate with Shravan as we continue to build out NETGEAR's software and value-added services business to complement our industry-leading hardware. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Bryan to comment on our opportunities and obstacles in the coming quarter.

Bryan Murray -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Patrick. It is widely publicized that the rapidly changing macroeconomic environment is causing disruption in global supply chains for companies of all sizes and industries. NETGEAR is not immune to this. Despite the progress and the reopening of economies worldwide, the third quarter of 2021 saw the continuation of numerous headwinds, including component shortages, associated price increases, and even longer transit times with dramatically increased costs, all exacerbated by flare-ups of the delta variant.

These worldwide supply chain constraints, combined with lower-than-expected end-user demand of the retail CHP business, present a significant challenge to meeting our previous top-line growth projections for the fourth quarter. We expect SMB to continue seeing strong demand in WiFi 6 access points and Pro AV switches, only to be limited by supply in the fourth quarter and into 2022. On the CHP business, looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2021, we see market growth moderating to approximately 15% above the same period in 2019. Our previous destocking efforts to optimize inventory levels in the third quarter made progress, but we plan for these efforts to continue into the fourth quarter.

We also expect our service provider revenue to decline sequentially due to supply constraints. Accordingly, our expectations for net revenue in the fourth quarter is in the range of $250 million to $265 million. As a result of loss of leverage from our top line and in combination with the significant freight and component cost increases, we will see in the next quarter and beyond, we expect fourth-quarter GAAP operating margin to be in the range of negative 0.5% to 0.5%. And non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 2% to 3%.

Our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 80%, and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 26.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. While we are confident in our ability to provide guidance at this time, we do so with the caveat that considerable uncertainty remains in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic and deteriorating supply chain conditions. And should unforeseen events occur, in particular, challenges related to closure of our manufacturing partners' operations, increased transportation delays into any of our regional distribution centers, or greater-than-expected freight or component costs, our actual results could differ from the foregoing guidance. We would now like to answer any questions from the audience.

Adam Tindle -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. Good afternoon. I just wanted to start, maybe Bryan and Patrick could potentially comment a little bit.

But obviously, understand a very difficult supply environment with supply constraints going on right now. But at the same time, you're talking about the need to destock, meaning you have excess supply or excess inventory. And I'm trying to square those two dynamics with supply constrained environment, but the need to destock. Why is that the case, where is it concentrated, and how much destocking is left?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, let me talk about the shortages. The shortages are primarily on the SMB side. And while the destock is mostly on the CHP side. And, Bryan, you could add more color to it.

Bryan Murray -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Kind of just building on what Patrick was saying there. SMB is certainly facing shortages across a number of the product categories for that business, and we expect that to continue on until at least the second half of next year. At this point, we're hopeful that we will start to see improvement in the back half of 2022.

On the CHP side, the one area I would say we are facing supply constraints would be for those products that we are selling to our service provider customers. Certainly, in the LTE and 5G mobile hotspots, we are facing challenges there, and expect for Q3 -- sorry, Q4, that we'll probably be in that $30 million to $35 million range, which is below what we were expecting coming into the second half of this year. From a channel inventory standpoint, on CHP, you may recall, back in July, we had set out to reduce channel inventory levels given the market was at that time, steering toward a 20% growth over 2019 and really kind of rightsizing the channel footprint based on the levels that we've stocked in, in the first half of the year to that level. But as I said earlier, with the market actually delivering about 15% growth, so below our expectation, there's further room to deliver in terms of destocking the channel.

We expect to deliver most of that in the fourth quarter.

Adam Tindle -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. That's helpful color. I appreciate it. And maybe just a higher-level one for Patrick.

I'm talking about competitive dynamics. Recently, some of the cybersecurity firms have been partnering with WiFi companies or creating their own products, and I kind of think of this as an opportunity or a potential threat. From an opportunity standpoint, for example, Fortinet invested, I think, just under $100 million in Linksys. From a threat standpoint, Palo Alto is organically pursuing this market, the consumer WiFi market via their own organic product.

So maybe you could bucket both the opportunity. Would you consider partnering the way that Linksys did, for example, and what were the terms you'd be looking for? And then the threat, how to defend against new incumbents like Palo Alto?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I think our target customers are quite different. As I mentioned in the discussion that we're introducing our own version of similar services on our Orbi Pro Series for the SMB side. So, we would be able to get IT managers essentially manage one of the SSIDs in the home offices through our in-site central management, as well as the new in-site VPN services.

So, we are ahead of them because they just announced they can ship, right, and we're already shipping. But of course, our target customers are different. Theirs are primarily Fortune 5,000, ours are primarily, what we call, micro-businesses. The other thing is I have stressed for many quarters, as well as just now in our discussion.

We are focusing more and more on the premium or the super-premium WiFi segment where people would not tolerate any lag, would not tolerate any uncovered areas in their houses. So, we find a lot of our customers, as a matter of fact, are these satisfied with the WiFi provided by their own company or by the service providers that plug our high-end mesh systems into that particular provided piece of equipment. And looking at the spec that what Palo Alto Networks or Fortinet are talking about, they are two generations behind what we are going to offer. And with more and more offer of 1.4, 2, and 10-gigabit coming into the house, I think for very uncompromised customers, we can continue to sell this super high-end.

So, all in all, we believe that it's not really in the same space that we competing. From a co-operation standpoint, we're always open for to co-operations. For example, the partners that we use to provide our VPN -- in-site VPN services have been providing similar Fortune 5,000 companies, IT departments for really, really big companies. And the software and the services they provide are really rock-solid.

And now we're partnering with them to provide similar services to IT departments of small and micro-businesses.

Adam Tindle -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Understood. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Hamed Khorsand -- BWS Financial -- Analyst

Hi. First off, did I hear you right that you said units shipped was 3.4 million?

Bryan Murray -- Chief Financial Officer

That's right.

Hamed Khorsand -- BWS Financial -- Analyst

And that unit count is quite low compared to 2019 Q3? I'm just wondering if you're just missing the market or have you exited market since then where it was 3.8 million that quarter. Now you're at 3.4 million units shipped.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I'd just like to point out that back in 2019, in the same quarter, we were at 52% market share. And right now, we're at 46%. I think that is the major difference.

Hamed Khorsand -- BWS Financial -- Analyst

OK.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And furthermore, at that time, we have more units toward the low-end. Right now, we have more dollars toward the higher-ASP products.

Hamed Khorsand -- BWS Financial -- Analyst

OK. That was where I was going, my follow-up. OK. And then as far as the super-premium you're looking at, what kind of trends have you seen so far this quarter, especially through the destocking, that kind of gives you confidence that you could continue to expand this market?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I mean, as I discussed in the previous time that we are only selling this super-premium on our own netgear.com stores direct, so we could see the orders coming in every day.

Hamed Khorsand -- BWS Financial -- Analyst

OK. But will all these super-premium customers also be more inclined to use a middle person or someone to install it than to do it themselves?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

We provide that service as well.

Hamed Khorsand -- BWS Financial -- Analyst

OK. All right. That's it for me. Thank you.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

OK, great. Thanks.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Thanks, guys. I appreciate you taking the questions. Patrick and Bryan, respect to the 70 -- roughly 75% of revenue derived from connected home from consumer, it sounds like -- and I suppose I'm asking an argumentative question, it sounds like you're both attacking opportunity in the high end, but it's -- well, let me ask the question in a different way. How much of your pursuit of premium and super-premium is a function of seeing a robust market opportunity measured by revenue and by margins and extending bottom line and how much of it is really driven out of necessity in that -- your 75% revenue come in from consumer, it sounds like that market is already disappointing with relatively low prospect of meaningful improvement anytime soon independent of supply chain constraints, independent of COVID economic impact.

And the related question would be, when you talk about 15% down from 20% growth outlook relative to '19, which I assume you're trying to get to a normalized base, is that the right mix? What is the growth outlook for consumer WiFi? Again, maybe '19 is not the right place to look, maybe it's far lower than that. But let me let you respond.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No. I mean, we can only look at what the market is as of today. In dollar terms, right? And let me be clear about that, compared to 2019, as a matter of fact, most of the growth of that 15% is from ASP increase. And the ASP increase is primarily driven by us, by moving more into the super-premium.

And as Bryan mentioned in the discussion, that premium segment of tri-band and quad-band has grown doubled year over year. And remember, Q3 last year was a crazy quarter. The demand has gone through the roof. Everybody rushed out to buy WiFi.

And even against a huge quarter, we still doubled the premium segment of the market. But that clearly is a green field. It's a new segment that we are cultivating. And you said it right, it's a more profitable segment, both from a percentage and a dollar standpoint.

As much as we could win 52% market share in the below-$100 routers, you got to sell 15 of them to rival one of this super-premium. And so that in of itself is very lucrative from a dollar profit standpoint. Now more importantly is there is very little of what competitor could do in chasing us in the technology required to offer at quad-band, let alone tri-band. So, we believe that we will continue to enjoy a much higher market share in that particular segment.

So, when you sum it up, it's more profitable, it's absolutely a growth segment, irrespective of what the rest of the market demand is, and we have a technological leadership that our competitors will take years to just to chase us but by then, we'll move on to hepta-band or WiFi 7. So, we believe that we will continue to maintain a leadership position, and that's why we're going after this.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

So, Patrick, to those comments, can I ask you -- can you remind us in the super-premium end of the market or the premium end, super-premium end, what percentage of revenue is that for you today, what is its growth rate for you, what's going to be -- at what point can it -- where can it be in the next two to three years as a percentage of your total revenue?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Now, we do not -- we traditionally do not break down product line revenue. But the only thing we could say is, as I just mentioned, that premium end of the market that is tri-band and quad-band is 36% of the total mass market is doubling, more than doubling year over year. So that's how fast the market is growing. So, we believe our growth on that will mimic that in the next couple of years, and we'll try to push it as big as it possibly can, and our target is to make that premium end more than 50% to 60% of our revenue total for CHP.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

By when?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Probably in two years to no later than three years.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Patrick, while the premium -- super-premium end is growing at over 100% year over year, what's the growth rate for the rest of the consumer market?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, you could argue then, it probably would strengthen the rest of the market because of ASP decline by all our competitors. I mean, gives you an idea, Google's WiFi 3 Pack used to sell for $299 is now setting for $149.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

And does that churn influence your ASPs? You're seeing ASP erosion of 40-plus percent.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For ASP?

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Your ASPs on the lower end of the market. That's the type of erosion you're seeing?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No, I'm just saying that at the low end, yes, we definitely see ASP erosion for the market participants. But we stay above the fray. We basically do not participate in that kind of price erosion. So, for example, for the same 3 Pack that we competed against, the Google and the Amazon, we're still at $249 to $299.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

But, Patrick, it begs the return to the question, while you're enjoying 100-plus percent growth, assuming you're growing with market or better than market given your dominant position, while you're enjoying that growth in the premium end of the market, what type of decline are you seeing in the rest of the market for you?

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No. It's just like Tesla is going like crazy while the rest of the gasoline car industry is shrinking. It's a new field. It's a completely new field.

Paul Silverstein -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

All right. I'll take it offline. I understand what you're saying but there's still math involved over the next several years as the premium, super-premium grows dramatically before you get that portion of the market being the dominant portion of your revenue. But I'll take it offline.

That's fine. I appreciate the responses.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Patrick Lo -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for joining us today. The current macroeconomic environment is definitely challenging from the logistic and supply and component standpoint. But I'm confident then in our team's ability to navigate through these headwinds and continue to march toward our goal of dominating in the premium end of the consumer market and in the Pro AV side of the SMB. Our commitment to innovation and brand set us apart in the market, and we remain poised to enable to work from everywhere environment and are excited at the forefront of this transition.

To explain further our product portfolio, technology, and strategy, we plan to have our Analyst Day early December, and we're going to send invitation out shortly and look forward to seeing you all then over Zoom. Thank you.

