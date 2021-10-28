CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 New York Elementary Schools Ban ‘Squid Game' Costumes After Playground Violence

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school district in upstate New York says there's no place for Netflix's series "Squid Game" on its campuses this Halloween. Principals from three elementary schools at Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County banned costumes from the popular Korean TV drama after children were...

