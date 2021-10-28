Hey Guys, When Were You Disciplined By Your Parents Over Something Totally Innocent?
In Kindergarten I found my Fathers oil gun in the garage. Acting like it was a squirt gun I sprayed oil everywhere. Not knowing at all how it stained the garage floor. Got a whooping for that and spent days scratching kitty litter for stain removal. Had zero idea.
I got grounded for forgetting who I was texting a few minutes prior. My friend was going to come over so I was texting her but I was also texting a group chat that I text all the time, no biggie. My mom came in a few minutes later asking who I was texting and I told her it was my friend who was coming over, which was completely correct. She then went through my phone and accused me of lying for not telling her I was also texting a gc that everyone talks on. I don't remember every detail of my life, mom. Sorry.
There was a burning smell that runs through my nose. I tell my mom about it. Yet she said that there is nothing to be worried for and she take no actions. Later she found out that that burning smell comes from the kitchen. She forgot to turn off the stove while boiling eggs. I was scolded because I took no actions and only reporting that to my mom. She says sorry later though for her earlier behavior... I think it is important that parents also need to acknowledge their fault.
i went to the doctor yesterday and i was being as nice as i could, which is nicer than i usually am, because doctors are usually really cool and deserve to be treated with respect, but as soon as the doctors left the room my mom sighed and started asking me why im always so rude, telling me its like i dont even care and that shes so embarrassed to take me anywhere and she was near tears because she was so embarrassed, and just made me feel really bad even though ik i was being nice
i didn't include very many of the details but it got so bad i ALMOST tried to take my life last night, it was really scary
