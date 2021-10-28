CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Hey Guys, When Were You Disciplined By Your Parents Over Something Totally Innocent?

 7 days ago

BIPIN SAXENA/Unsplash

In Kindergarten I found my Fathers oil gun in the garage. Acting like it was a squirt gun I sprayed oil everywhere. Not knowing at all how it stained the garage floor. Got a whooping for that and spent days scratching kitty litter for stain removal. Had zero idea.

I got grounded for forgetting who I was texting a few minutes prior. My friend was going to come over so I was texting her but I was also texting a group chat that I text all the time, no biggie. My mom came in a few minutes later asking who I was texting and I told her it was my friend who was coming over, which was completely correct. She then went through my phone and accused me of lying for not telling her I was also texting a gc that everyone talks on. I don't remember every detail of my life, mom. Sorry.
There was a burning smell that runs through my nose. I tell my mom about it. Yet she said that there is nothing to be worried for and she take no actions. Later she found out that that burning smell comes from the kitchen. She forgot to turn off the stove while boiling eggs. I was scolded because I took no actions and only reporting that to my mom. She says sorry later though for her earlier behavior... I think it is important that parents also need to acknowledge their fault.
i went to the doctor yesterday and i was being as nice as i could, which is nicer than i usually am, because doctors are usually really cool and deserve to be treated with respect, but as soon as the doctors left the room my mom sighed and started asking me why im always so rude, telling me its like i dont even care and that shes so embarrassed to take me anywhere and she was near tears because she was so embarrassed, and just made me feel really bad even though ik i was being nice
i didn't include very many of the details but it got so bad i ALMOST tried to take my life last night, it was really scary

Hey Guys, What Is The Oddest Comment Anyone Has Said To You That You Just Had No Response For?

I don't know what to say when people are sad or grieving. I'm literally not capable of empathy so I just look like a ahole. For example, a short while ago colleague A had sent a message to colleague B telling them that their (A) mother had died that morning. B told me as I'm the direct manager of A. When A called me and told me their mum had died, my response was 'So I hear! What's your plan? How long do you want off?'. I know I need improvement.
Hey Guys, Can You Ask Riddles For Us To Try To Figure Out In The Comments?

Please, don't give the answer in your response. What ways more: 100lbs of bricks or 100lbs of feathers?. People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?. A boy is playing in the warm sunlight. Suddenly a vampire comes and bites the boy. The boy- we'll call him Timmy- ran to his parents and told them what happened. Timmy's parents hired a vampire expert. Timmy told the vampire expert what happened. The Vampire Expert said that the vampire attack was fake. How did the vampire expert know this?
Hey Guys, Who Is Your Favourite Teacher?

Who is your favourite teacher and why? It can be a teacher that you still have or someone you had a long time ago. My biology teacher in middle and high school. She was very serious and strict (think McGonagall) but once you were a bit older she was super intelligent and sarcastic. She was extremely proud of me for wanting to study biology and was one of the few people to be proud of me for doing it. (I got emotional just to remember her cheering when i graduated). My english teacher in Middle and HS. He was a really brave man to be gay in a chatholic repressed school (that didnt fire him because back then not a lot of people could teach english). He was a really good guy that encouraged us to watch movies or listen to music in english. Many made fun of him for being so cheerful (and gay) but he was awesome and didnt let it stop him.
Hey Guys, What’s Some Advice On How To Tell If A Guy Likes You?

I don't like guessing if someone likes me. I don't think it's productive to remain passive and wait for "signs" or hidden hints. So i make it very clear that i am interested, than i wait for reaction. If I say "I'd like to have lunch together" and he responds by saying "wonderful, how about tomorrow" that might be a hint he would also like to have lunch together. if he's not interested at all he probably won't. and that's ok. :-)
Hey Guys, Has Someone Ever Did Something To You That Made You Place Them In Your ‘I Don’t Like Them’ List?

Whether it is a joke, an accident, or in fact by intention, it is not always right to downright hate someone just for a thing they did. If it's a serious thing, like destroying something that took a lot of effort, I can see why you hold a grudge against the person. If it is something minor though, it's most reasonable to talk to the person at a suitable time or move on.
Hey Guys, How Old Were You When You Had Your First Crush?

Please don't be mean to each other about what age you had your first crush. I don't want to cause any problems, this is just for fun. I was 9 or 10. I had a crush on our neighbor's cousin who was the same age as me and also my first best friend. But he had cancer and after a while he stopped visiting and I never saw him again. I don't know what happened to him. I don't even know if he's still alive or what...
Hey Guys, What Is The Most Toxic Friendship You Have Had?

She was my co-worker and we shared an office for several years, so we got close. I stood by her side when her fiance dumped her, just when they were planning their wedding. Patiently listened to her endless complaints about her ex and&nbsp;witnessed her hysterical cries. Joined her in vacations so she wouldn't feel alone and miserable. Defended her when others were gossiping about her. Whenever she needed a shoulder to lean on, I was there for her. BIG mistake. Fast forward 2 years, she found someone else and got married. I went through a difficult period too. She didn't bother to give a call or a message when I was hospitalized. (She later explained she didn't want to spoil her vacation with her sweetheart.) I had depressive episodes and tried to talk to her about it, but she dismissed it as being "silly and nonsense". One evening we went out to a restaurant. The bartender casually asked her about me: "Is she your best friend?" To which she&nbsp;bluntly replied: "No, she's not my friend". (She later explained to me that I shouldn't be upset about&nbsp;it, because in her opinion, there was no one she could call "a true&nbsp;friend") Later on I found out that&nbsp;she had been gossiping and slandering me on&nbsp;every occasion - pretty much in the same&nbsp;period when I acted as her unpaid therapist.
Hey Guys, What Is The Worst Thing Your So-Called Best Friend Said To You?

“Reese we all know your an attention seeker, stop saying you're trans”. Not a friend but my mother. I told her my boyfriend of 8 years had cheated on me and the other girl was now pregnant. This was after we had had two miscarriages, which my mum knew. Her response was “oh well, what do you expect”…because I was fat. She felt I deserved it. 18 years later and I can still hear it like it was yesterday.
Hey guys, Tell Us Your Childhood Nickname And How You Got It

Kids can sometimes be mean to one another. In school if you look different, wear one wrong article of clothing or even bring the wrong lunch you can be made fun of, you may even get a nick name because of it. Tell us a nick name you got when younger, how you got it and if it has stuck with you.
