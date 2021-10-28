Who Haunts the Stairways of the Historic Eagle House?

As Halloween in New York City quickly approaches, stoops all along the five boroughs have begun to display an exciting array of spooky decorations, colorful lights, and plenty of jack-o-lanterns. With so many decorations (and boroughs) to choose from, we can’t help but wonder what’s the best neighborhood for viewing Halloween displays? Well, while we may be biased, Astoria boasts one of the best decked-out and ghoulish displays of Halloween homes in all of NYC. While COVID-19 may have slightly changed how Astorians celebrate, Vicki Poumporodis’ house, at 26th Street (between Ditmars Ave and 23rd Ave), hasn’t let a little pandemic stop her from expanding her ever-growing collection of monsters, twinkling lights, and impressive display of animatronics. According to CurbedNY, the Poumporodisnce has been dubbed one of the top 15 “best decorated [houses] in New York City.” And boy, has she earned it! The Poumporodis house leaves no stone unturned as the exterior of her home features some of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, like an illuminated Freddy Krueger from the renowned franchise, “Nightmare on Elm Street,” as well as a few giant glowing spiders, bats, and plenty of other creepy-crawly things.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO