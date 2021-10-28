Meet Kai Lumiere Seabolt

Every home has its scent. A home can smell warm and inviting, or clean and invigorating, or it can smell like musty old socks. During the spring and summer, weird smells may not be as noticeable for two reasons: you’ve kept your windows open, letting in the fresh air, or you might have spent most of your days outside enjoying the warm weather and spending time with friends, socially distant of course. As it’s getting colder, and we’re staying home more, you may have noticed a strange smell from time to time. If you’re working from home, you might find yourself...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO