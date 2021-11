Travelling to my next destination, Jackson, Mississippi, I encountered a fierce thunderstorm. In 40 minutes, the outside temperature dropped 20 degrees F. Jackson had been the site of an engagement between Confederate forces under Joseph E. Johnston and Union forces under Ulysses Grant that preceded the latter’s siege of Vicksburg. I had hoped to find archives available in this state capitol, but I departed the city early because of problems with my room in an historic downtown hotel and after finding the hotel was located in an almost deserted part of the city. The next morning, intending to walk to the capitol building, I skirted two men fighting on the sidewalk, each threatening to kill the other. That was enough for me to return to the hotel, check out early and continue my travels elsewhere! I still hope to re-visit Jackson someday, as political changes there in recent years have brought to the mayor’s office a progressive group which is trying to redevelop this city.

