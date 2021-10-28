CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold firms as US bond yields, dollar weaken

By Nakul Iyer
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Oct 28): Gold prices consolidated at the key US$1,800 level on Thursday, supported by softer US bond yields and dollar as investors focused on how central banks respond to rising price pressures. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,800.13 per ounce by 0453 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2%...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian currencies steady after Fed unveils taper

BENGALURU (Nov 4): Most Asian currencies held steady on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates but approved plans to start unwinding its stimulus programme, while China's yuan touched a near one-week high. The Fed announced on Wednesday (Nov 3) that it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Bullion#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Gold Prices#Bengaluru#0453#Us Treasury#The European Central Bank#Ecb#The Us Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Fed#Anz#The World Gold Council#Wgc#Abc Bullion
theedgemarkets.com

Wall St record run rolls on after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Nov 3): Major Wall Street indexes posted solid gains and marked closing record highs, as the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold languishes near 3-week low after Fed tapers as expected

Gold prices held near their weakest level since mid-October on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus measures in a widely expected move. The Fed will start trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, it said in a...
MARKETS
Financial World

US Dollar firms as Fed policy meet gets underway

On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged higher, paring almost all of yesterday’s losses, as the US Federal Reserve’s two-day long policy meet gets off the ground. In point of fact, in the day’s modest gains in American currency were almost...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move

HONG KONG (Nov 3): Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and US Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its US$120 billion-a-month...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit lower against US dollar ahead of OPR, FOMC announcements

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar on Wednesday (Nov 3) ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee's overnight policy rate (OPR) announcement and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. At 9.15am, the local note had slipped to 4.1500/1535 versus the greenback from...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut

LONDON (Nov 3): Global stock markets traded at fresh record-high levels on Wednesday while the US dollar and US Treasury yields ticked down as investors braced for the world's largest economy to start cutting pandemic-era monetary stimulus. The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its US$120...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia ends lower on selling of heavyweights

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Bursa Malaysia ended lower on Wednesday as investors offloaded selected heavyweight stocks, led by Top Glove Corporation Bhd and Maxis Bhd, dealers said. At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.3 points to 1,531.33 from Tuesday's close of 1,537.63. Top Glove and...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Opening Bell: Stocks Weaken Ahead Of Fed; Treasury Yield Curve Flattens

On Tuesday, US contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were mixed ahead of the US session and shares in Europe declined as the global supply chain quagmire deepened and China introduced new coronavirus restrictions. In an attempt to resolve the supply chain constraints US President Biden called on global leaders to try and diversifying the supply chain ecosystem to avoid additional disruptions to commerce across the globe.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy